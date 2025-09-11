Ecuador 1-0 Argentina, FIFA WC CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Life After Messi ‘Difficult’ For Albiceleste, Says Scaloni

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, missing the services of Lionel Messi, suffered a shock 1-0 away defeat to Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Lionel Scaloni
Lionel Scaloni of Argentina in the touchlines during the match against Ecuador.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Argentina lost 1-0 to Ecuador in FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers

  • Lionel Messi rested, Di Maria retired, and Otamendi sent off

  • Scaloni acknowledged the difficulty in replacing veterans

  • Scaloni emphasised the need for young talent to maintain standards

Lionel Scaloni acknowledged that replacing some of Argentina's veteran players, including Lionel Messi, will be challenging, as the team got a taste of life without them in their 1-0 loss to Ecuador on Tuesday.

With Angel Di Maria now retired from international football, Lionel Messi rested, and Nicolas Otamendi seeing red after just 31 minutes in Guayaquil, a youthful Argentina squad fell to Enner Valencia's penalty 13 minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Having already qualified for next year's World Cup, Argentina were unable to mount a second-half comeback, despite the hosts also being reduced to 10-men after Moises Caicedo was dismissed in the 50th minute. 

Messi, who has scooped eight Ballon d'Or trophies during his 22-years as a professional footballer, finished the South American qualifiers as the top scorer for the first time in his career, with eight goals for Argentina.

Di Maria, Otamendi, and Messi were pivotal in Argentina's victories in the last two Copa America tournaments and the 2022 World Cup, but the latter two are unlikely to continue beyond next year's World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Related Content
Related Content

"It is evident that those who have or will leave the national team are of an incredible level. And it is up to us to be able to find those who can continue to keep us at high levels," claimed Scaloni.

"Obviously, it will be difficult to find players of that calibre but our goal is to continue trusting in what brought us here, knowing that there is always an opponent who can win like today."

Ecuador, who kept nine clean sheets in their last 10 World Cup qualifiers, frustrated the visitors and reduced them to an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.34. 

"When the rival plays well, there are times when you have to suffer. We suffered in some moments, especially when we have been left with 10 men," Scaloni admitted.

"The game was distorted by the sending off and we could not create many goalscoring opportunities. But [I'm still] positive, because the team tried, we showed our face in our own way of playing, and against a very good opponent.

"I think the second half was ours. We could have done better but it didn't happen.

"Fortunately, we are used to winning lately. And there are times when it's not your turn. Ecuador are a good team and put us in difficulty.

"In the second half I think the team, after the dismissal of Caicedo, showed a different side and that's a positive. We have to continue. You don't always win."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 2: IND Thrash UAE By Nine Wickets In Record-breaking Opener

  2. MS Dhoni Joins R Madhavan In The Chase Teaser, Sparks Buzz Over Bollywood Debut - Watch Video

  3. India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Withdraws Appeal After Bizarre Run Out

  4. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das’ Side Eye Strong Star Against Struggling Opponents

  5. IND Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Stats: India Fly Over Emirates In Massive Win - Record Check

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  3. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  2. The Missing Bench: The Stark Gender Divide That Plagues India’s Courtrooms

  3. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  4. PM Modi Visits Mandi’s Miracle— 11-Month-Old Baby Girl Who Is Sole Survivor Of Flood-hit Seraj family

  5. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  2. Israel Targets Hamas leaders In Qatar; Blasts Rock Doha

  3. France Erupts In Violence: 200 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police

  4. China Slams US Tariffs On India, Calls For Stronger Economic Cooperation With New Delhi

  5. Kathmandu in Flames as Protesters Torch Seat of Power in Revolt Against Corruption

Latest Stories

  1. Umar Khalid Moves SC After HC Denies Bail In Riots Conspiracy Case

  2. Who Is Gout Gout? 17-Year-Old Prodigy Drawing Usain Bolt Comparisons Ahead Of World Athletics Championships 2025

  3. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 13: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide

  4. India At Women's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Preview: Fixtures, Head To Head, Live Streaming Details

  5. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  6. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  7. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  8. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B