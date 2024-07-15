Angel Di Maria Dreamed Of Copa America Success In Final Argentina Outing

Angel Di Maria said he had dreamed of calling time on his international career with a trophy as Argentina beat Colombia in the Copa America final on Sunday. (More Football News)
Lautaro Martinez's fifth goal of the tournament secured Lionel Scaloni's side a record 16th title to move ahead of Uruguay as the most successful team in the competition.
Di Maria, who made 145 appearances for Argentina, received the player of the match award in his final outing for La Albiceleste at the Hard Rock Stadium.
The 36-year-old featured in all but one of Argentina's fixtures at the tournament, registering one assist in their 2-0 win over Peru in their final group game.
Di Maria announced in October that he would retire from international football after this year's Copa America, calling time on a glittering 16-year career.
The win also sees defender Nicholas Otamendi end his international career, while Lionel Messi is yet to decide whether he will participate in the 2026 World Cup.
Di Maria has played a key role in La Albiceleste's three major tournament triumphs in as many years.
The Argentine scored in both the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup final and said that his nation's latest success was the perfect way to bow out.
"The truth is, this was written, it was this way," Di Maria said. "I dreamed it, I dreamed that I would arrive to the final and win it and retire in this way.
"I have so many beautiful feelings and I am eternally grateful to this generation and today I am leaving in this way with a title."