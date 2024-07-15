Lionel Messi's Copa America final ended early and heartbreakingly. Forced off the pitch due to injury, the Argentine superstar was seen sobbing on the bench, a sight that quickly went viral on social media. (Match Blog | More Football News)
Messi, the 2022 World Cup champion, was unable to finish the Copa America final. A first-half injury to his right leg forced his substitution in the 66th minute, replaced by Nicolas Gonzalez.
Just before the break, Messi attempted to salvage a loose ball, but a collision with Colombia's Santiago Arias resulted in an awkward landing on his right leg.
Messi crumpled to the ground in agony, his face contorted in pain. Grabbing his lower right leg, he rolled around on the turf, a clear sign of severe discomfort.
The crowd gasped as the medical team sprinted onto the pitch. After a few tense moments of treatment, Messi somehow managed to stand, but it was clear he was in pain. He limped back into the game.
The match was halted as Messi was forced to leave the field in the second half. The 37-year-old had battled leg issues throughout the tournament, including missing a group stage match.
With the game scoreless, Argentina faced a daunting task without their star player.