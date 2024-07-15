Argentina Vs Colombia Final Live Score, Copa America 2024: Lautaro Martinez's Goal In Extra-Time Helps ARG Lift 16th Title

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: ARG 1-0 COL
Colombian fans are inconsolable after their side's defeat in the Copa America 2024 final
Post-tournament Awards
Best player of Copa America 2024: James Rodriguez (Six assists and one goal)
Golden Boot (top-scorer) of Copa America 2024: Lautaro Martinez (Five goals)
Best goalkeeper of Copa America 2024 - Emiliano Martinez
Fair play Award of Copa America 2024 - Colombia
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: ARG 1-0 COL FT
Colombia's 28-match unbeaten run is also ended. But what a tournament it was for the Los Cafeteros.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: ARG 1-0 COL FT
Lautaro Martínez’s goal also made him clinch the golden boot for the tournament. The Inter Milan forward finished with five goals.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: ARG 1-0 COL FT
Argentina won its second straight Copa America championship, overcoming Lionel Messi’s second-half leg injury to beat Colombia 1-0 Sunday night on Lautaro Martínez’s 112th-minute goal.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 1-0 COL: 119'
Serie A winner with Inter Milan and now seems to be on the verge of winning the Copa America title with Argentina. Lautaro Martinez, ladies and gentlemen!
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 1-0 COL: 115'
Angel di Maria walks off in what was his last international appearance. Seems to be one that he will remember for a long time.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 1-0 COL: 112'
GOAL!!!! Gio Lo Celso finds Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez who finishes off and gives the reigning champs a well-deserved lead.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 105'
The final 15 minutes of extra-time gets underway at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 105'
Colombia subs: IN- Borja, Carrascal, Uribe OUT- Diaz, Arias, Lerma
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: Did Someone Say Penalties?
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 100'
Colombia's John Arias goes closer to Argentina's goal but shot deflects off a defender and goes into Emi Martinez's hands.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 97'
Argentina subs: IN- Lo Celso, Lautaro Martinez OUT- Enzo, Mac Allister
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 95'
Rodrigo de Paul tees up Nico Gonzalez but the winger hits straight at the Colombian goalie.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: Four Mins Added On
Four mins added on as both teams find to break a winner.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 87'
Nico Gonzalez has had a positive impact since being subbed on for Lionel Messi. His header goes way wide.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 85'
It's Spurs vs Liverpool as Luis Diaz of LFC is hacked down by TOT's Sergio Romero.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 83'
Match heading to extra-time unless someone from either side decides otherwise.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 79'
Another James Rodriguez free-kick but COL's Carlos Cuesta heads off wide.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 74'
Argentina seem to celebrate however linesman on the far side had his flag up straightaway. Offside!
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 72'
Argentina sub: IN- Molina OUT- Montiel
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 64'
Lionel Messi is subbed off as the emotional skipper cannot hold back his tears. On comes Nico Gonzalez.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 62'
It's Jefferson Lerma again with a long-range effort from a Colombia free-kick
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 57'
Argentina go close to open the scoring but good defending by the Colombian defence helps them get things back to normal.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 53'
Colombian defender Davison Sanchez's header goes wide as the Los Cafeteros miss another chance to open the scoring.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 50'
After Lionel Messi, it was time for Sergio Romero to go down injured. But he gets back up.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 47'
COL's Santiago Arias with a good chance of the second-half as he goes close to Argentina's goal.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 2nd Half-Time Underway
Both sets of players out as second-half gets underway at Hard Rock Stadium.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: Half-Time Show
Pop icon Shakira enthralls the crowd at half-time with some of her hit music numbers.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: Half-Time
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: Half-Time
Goalless at the break as either side have not opened the scoring. ARG's Lionel Messi seems to have injured himself in the process and it will be interesting to see what do the reigning champions do in the second-half.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 45+1’
Half-time approaches as one minute is added on in what was a a breathtaking half between two superb teams.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 40’
Messi's injury will be the half-time discussion for the Argentinian staff with visuals pointing out to Lautaro Martinez, who was getting warmed-up on the sidelines.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 35’
Ouch! Seems like Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has injured himself after going up against a Colombia defender. Worrying times for ARG fans and staff.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 32’
Colombia are all over Argentina with Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma with a long-range effort that goes wide.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 30’
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 27’
COL's Jhon Cordoba becomes the first player in the final to get booked for his challenge on Lisandro Martinez of ARG.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 22’
Things seem to have mellowed down after a rapid start from the Los Cafeteros at the Hard Rock Stadium. Argentina seem to have had their chances but that's few and far between.
ICYMI - ESP Were The UEFA Euro 2024 Champs
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 15’
Challenges flying all over the pitch as both sets of players look to take a grip of the match. Electrifying atmosphere inside the stadium though.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 12’
Colombia with all the pressure on the Argentinian goal as they head the ball straight to Emi Martinez.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 10’
Commentator on-air says COL are one of the high-pressing teams and they prove him right with one moment but ARG get things under control.
Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 5’
Liverpool's Luis Diaz is in the scheme of things as he gets forward but shoots straight at Argentina and Aston Villa goalie, Emi Martinez.
Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: Kick-Off!
Match underway after delayed start and Julian Alvarez had an early chance for the reigning champions.
Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: National Anthem Time
Time for the national anthems as players get ready for the kick-off.
Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: Fans Entering The Stadium Through Vents
Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: Kick-Off At 6:45 AM IST
The fan chaos outside the stadium has led to a new kick-off time. The match has been now scheduled for 6:45 AM IST, July 15 (9:15 PM ET, July 14).
Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: Match Further Delayed
The ARG Vs COL kick-off is delayed further by 15 minutes, and is now expected to take start at 6:15 AM IST!
Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: Visuals Show Stadium Half-filled
With the fan ruckus outside the stadium, the latest visuals show the Hard Rock Stadium is half-filled.
Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: Match Delayed
"We would like to inform you that individuals without tickets will not be allowed entry into the stadium. Only those with purchased tickets will be permitted entry once access is reopened. We also inform you that the match will be delayed by 30 minutes, starting at 8:30 PM," says the official X account of Copa America.
Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: COL Fans Barge In
Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: Security Key Issue
The Donald Trump shooting was one of the major talking point ahead of the final in Miami. Will there be any security concerns at the Copa America 2024 final? Here's more to it.
Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: Playing XIs
ARG Playing XI: E. Martinez (GK); Montiel. Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; Di Maria, De Paul, Enzo, Mac Allister; Messi (C), Alvarez
COL Playing XI: Vargas (GK); S. Arias, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; Diaz, Rodriguez (C), J. Arias, Cordoba
Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Blog
