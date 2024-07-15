Football

Argentina Vs Colombia Final Live Score, Copa America 2024: Lautaro Martinez's Goal In Extra-Time Helps ARG Lift 16th Title

Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 in the final of the Copa America 2024. The Albiceleste have now won the Copa America for a record 16th time. Lautaro Martinez's extra-time goal decided the fate of the match. Earlier, the game was delayed because of crowd issues, including fans breaching security gates at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Follow the updates of all the action of the final match between Argentina and Colombia, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
15 July 2024
15 July 2024
Lionel Messi (c) celebrates his side's 1-0 victory over Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final AP
Argentina have defeated Colombia 1-0 in the final of the Copa America 2024 final. The Albiceleste have now won the Copa America for a record 16th time. Lautaro Martinez's extra-time goal decided the fate of the match. Follow the live updates of all the action of the final match between Argentina and Colombia, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: ARG 1-0 COL

Colombian fans are inconsolable after their side's defeat in the Copa America 2024 final

Colombia fan reacts after his seeing his side go 1-0 down to Argentina in the final.
Colombia fan reacts after his seeing his side go 1-0 down to Argentina in the final. AP

Post-tournament Awards

Best player of Copa America 2024: James Rodriguez (Six assists and one goal)

Golden Boot (top-scorer) of Copa America 2024: Lautaro Martinez (Five goals)

Best goalkeeper of Copa America 2024 - Emiliano Martinez

Fair play Award of Copa America 2024 - Colombia

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: ARG 1-0 COL FT

Colombia's 28-match unbeaten run is also ended. But what a tournament it was for the Los Cafeteros.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: ARG 1-0 COL FT

Lautaro Martínez’s goal also made him clinch the golden boot for the tournament. The Inter Milan forward finished with five goals.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: ARG 1-0 COL FT

Argentina won its second straight Copa America championship, overcoming Lionel Messi’s second-half leg injury to beat Colombia 1-0 Sunday night on Lautaro Martínez’s 112th-minute goal.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 1-0 COL: 119'

Serie A winner with Inter Milan and now seems to be on the verge of winning the Copa America title with Argentina. Lautaro Martinez, ladies and gentlemen!

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 1-0 COL: 115'

Angel di Maria walks off in what was his last international appearance. Seems to be one that he will remember for a long time.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 1-0 COL: 112'

GOAL!!!! Gio Lo Celso finds Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez who finishes off and gives the reigning champs a well-deserved lead.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 105'

The final 15 minutes of extra-time gets underway at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 105'

Colombia subs: IN- Borja, Carrascal, Uribe OUT- Diaz, Arias, Lerma

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: Did Someone Say Penalties?

AP

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 100'

Colombia's John Arias goes closer to Argentina's goal but shot deflects off a defender and goes into Emi Martinez's hands.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 97'

Argentina subs: IN- Lo Celso, Lautaro Martinez OUT- Enzo, Mac Allister

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 95'

Rodrigo de Paul tees up Nico Gonzalez but the winger hits straight at the Colombian goalie.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: Four  Mins Added On

Four mins added on as both teams find to break a winner.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 87'

Nico Gonzalez has had a positive impact since being subbed on for Lionel Messi. His header goes way wide.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 85'

It's Spurs vs Liverpool as Luis Diaz of LFC is hacked down by TOT's Sergio Romero.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 83'

Match heading to extra-time unless someone from either side decides otherwise.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 79'

Another James Rodriguez free-kick but COL's Carlos Cuesta heads off wide.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 74'

Argentina seem to celebrate however linesman on the far side had his flag up straightaway. Offside!

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 72'

Argentina sub: IN- Molina OUT- Montiel 

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 64'

Lionel Messi is subbed off as the emotional skipper cannot hold back his tears. On comes Nico Gonzalez.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 62'

It's Jefferson Lerma again with a long-range effort from a Colombia free-kick

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 57'

Argentina go close to open the scoring but good defending by the Colombian defence helps them get things back to normal.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 53'

Colombian defender Davison Sanchez's header goes wide as the Los Cafeteros miss another chance to open the scoring.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 50'

After Lionel Messi, it was time for Sergio Romero to go down injured. But he gets back up.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 47'

COL's Santiago Arias with a good chance of the second-half as he goes close to Argentina's goal.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 2nd Half-Time Underway

Both sets of players out as second-half gets underway at Hard Rock Stadium.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: Half-Time Show

Shakira at the half-time performance.
Shakira at the half-time performance. AP/Wilfredo Lee

Pop icon Shakira enthralls the crowd at half-time with some of her hit music numbers.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: Half-Time

Lionel Messi of Argentina is treated by the staff medics in the final.
Lionel Messi of Argentina is treated by the staff medics in the final. AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: Half-Time

Goalless at the break as either side have not opened the scoring. ARG's Lionel Messi seems to have injured himself in the process and it will be interesting to see what do the reigning champions do in the second-half.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 45+1’

Half-time approaches as one minute is added on in what was a a breathtaking half between two superb teams.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 40’

Messi's injury will be the half-time discussion for the Argentinian staff with visuals pointing out to Lautaro Martinez, who was getting warmed-up on the sidelines.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 35’

Ouch! Seems like Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has injured himself after going up against a Colombia defender. Worrying times for ARG fans and staff.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 32’

Colombia are all over Argentina with Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma with a long-range effort that goes wide.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 30’

Lionel Messi of Argentina in action.
Lionel Messi of Argentina in action. AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 27’

COL's Jhon Cordoba becomes the first player in the final to get booked for his challenge on Lisandro Martinez of ARG.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 22’

Things seem to have mellowed down after a rapid start from the Los Cafeteros at the Hard Rock Stadium. Argentina seem to have had their chances but that's few and far between.

ICYMI - ESP Were The UEFA Euro 2024 Champs

Top view of Mikel Oyarzabal scoring the winning goal for Spain against England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Monday (July 15, 2024). - AP
ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Oyarzabal's Late Winner Powers Spain To Record Fourth Title

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 15’

Colombia's Jhon Cordoba (24) and Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico battle for the ball during the Copa America final.
Colombia's Jhon Cordoba (24) and Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico battle for the ball during the Copa America final. AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Challenges flying all over the pitch as both sets of players look to take a grip of the match. Electrifying atmosphere inside the stadium though.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 12’

Colombia with all the pressure on the Argentinian goal as they head the ball straight to Emi Martinez.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 10’

Commentator on-air says COL are one of the high-pressing teams and they prove him right with one moment but ARG get things under control.

Copa America 2024 Final Live Score, ARG 0-0 COL: 5’

Liverpool's Luis Diaz is in the scheme of things as he gets forward but shoots straight at Argentina and Aston Villa goalie, Emi Martinez.

Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: Kick-Off!

Match underway after delayed start and Julian Alvarez had an early chance for the reigning champions.

Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: National Anthem Time

Time for the national anthems as players get ready for the kick-off.

Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: Fans Entering The Stadium Through Vents

Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: Kick-Off At 6:45 AM IST

The fan chaos outside the stadium has led to a new kick-off time. The match has been now scheduled for 6:45 AM IST, July 15 (9:15 PM ET, July 14).

Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: Match Further Delayed

The ARG Vs COL kick-off is delayed further by 15 minutes, and is now expected to take start at 6:15 AM IST!

Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: Visuals Show Stadium Half-filled

With the fan ruckus outside the stadium, the latest visuals show the Hard Rock Stadium is half-filled.

Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: Match Delayed

Policemen patrol the area as fans wait to enter at stadium prior to the Copa America final match between Argentina and Colombia Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Policemen patrol the area as fans wait to enter at stadium prior to the Copa America final match between Argentina and Colombia Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. AP

"We would like to inform you that individuals without tickets will not be allowed entry into the stadium. Only those with purchased tickets will be permitted entry once access is reopened. We also inform you that the match will be delayed by 30 minutes, starting at 8:30 PM," says the official X account of Copa America.

Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: COL Fans Barge In

Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: Security Key Issue

The Donald Trump shooting was one of the major talking point ahead of the final in Miami. Will there be any security concerns at the Copa America 2024 final? Here's more to it.

Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Score: Playing XIs

ARG Playing XI: E. Martinez (GK); Montiel. Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; Di Maria, De Paul, Enzo, Mac Allister; Messi (C), Alvarez

COL Playing XI: Vargas (GK); S. Arias, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; Diaz, Rodriguez (C), J. Arias, Cordoba

Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Blog

Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Updates: Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 in the final of the Copa America 2024 final. The Albiceleste have now won the Copa America for a record 16th time. Lautaro Martinez's extra-time goal decided the fate of the match. Earlier, the game was delayed because of crowd issues, including fans breaching security gates at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Follow the live updates of all the action of the final match between Argentina and Colombia, right here. Follow the updates of all the action of the final match between Argentina and Colombia, right here. (Streaming | More Football News)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: India Thrash Zimbabwe By 42 Runs To Seal The Series 4-1 - In Pics
  2. Lanka Premier League: Gurbaz-Shadab Seal Colombo Strikers' 9-Wicket Win Over Jaffna Kings
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Mukesh Kumar Stars As India Complete Resounding Series Win - Data Debrief
  4. India-A Women Tour Of Australia 2024 Live Streaming: Squad, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. England's Chris Woakes Not 'Ruling Out' Leading Role At The Ashes
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Colombia Final, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Injured As Albiceleste Defend Title
  2. Argentina Vs Colombia Final Live Score, Copa America 2024: Lautaro Martinez's Goal In Extra-Time Helps ARG Lift 16th Title
  3. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: Messi Breaks Down, Forced Off In Final Due To Injury
  4. ESP Vs ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Rodri Predicts Bright Prospects For Spain After European Success
  5. ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Oyarzabal Revels In 'Job Done' After Powering Spain To Glory
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Novak Djokovic In Final To Retain Title - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  4. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Highlights, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Retains Crown
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway
  2. Breaking News LIVE: 6 Killed In Bus-Truck Collision In Gujarat; Schools Closed In Kerala, Karnataka, Goa Due To Heavy Rain
  3. Delhi: Doctors' Association Declares Indefinite Strike Citing Safety Concerns After Gunman Kills Patient Inside GTB Hospital
  4. Kerala: Indian Navy Team To Search For Missing Sanitation Worker In Amayizhanchan Canal; Authorities Begin Blame Game
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: 'Non-Creamy' OBC Quota IAS Officer's Father Declared Rs 40 Cr Of Assets To Fight LS Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Thank Indian Embassy For Emergency Certificates Amid Robbery Incident In Italy
  2. Parineeti Chopra Holds Hands With Husband Raghav Chadha At 2024 Wimbledon Finals
  3. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  4. Here's Why Randeep Hooda Bought 200 Tickets Worth Rs 50,000 Each While Filming For 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'
  5. Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report
US News
  1. Presidential Nomination, Potential VP Picks: Donald Trump Arrives For RNC After Assassination Attempt
  2. Alabama: 7 People Including Child Die In Shooting At Birmingham Nightclub
  3. Trump Assassination Attempt: Melania Trump Breaks Silence; Biden's Oval Office Address & More
  4. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  5. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
World News
  1. Weather Update: IMD Sounds Heavy Rainfall Alert Over India; Red Alert For Kerala & Maharashtra
  2. Euro Finals 2024: 5 Killed In Car Bomb Blast At Cafe In Somalia
  3. King Charles III To Visit Australia And Samoa Amid Recovery From Cancer Treatment
  4. Presidential Nomination, Potential VP Picks: Donald Trump Arrives For RNC After Assassination Attempt
  5. Alabama: 7 People Including Child Die In Shooting At Birmingham Nightclub
Latest Stories
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  4. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  5. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  6. Sports News July 14 Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon 2024; India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th T20I
  7. Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know
  8. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More