Argentina Vs Colombia Final Live Score, Copa America 2024: Lautaro Martinez's Goal In Extra-Time Helps ARG Lift 16th Title

Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final Live Updates: Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 in the final of the Copa America 2024 final. The Albiceleste have now won the Copa America for a record 16th time. Lautaro Martinez's extra-time goal decided the fate of the match. Earlier, the game was delayed because of crowd issues, including fans breaching security gates at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Follow the live updates of all the action of the final match between Argentina and Colombia, right here. Follow the updates of all the action of the final match between Argentina and Colombia, right here. (Streaming | More Football News)