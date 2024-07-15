Riding on Mikel Oyarzabal’s 86th-minute goal, Spain won a record fourth European Championship title in Berlin on Monday (July 15, 2024). The late strike clinched a 2-1 victory for La Roja over England, whose 58-year-long wait for a major trophy is set to grow longer. (Highlights | More Football News)
Oyarzabal was in the right place at the right time to nudge home Marc Cucurella’s cross, just when the match appeared headed for extra time after the Three Lions had cancelled Nico Williams' opening goal via Cole Palmer.
Spain now have more European Championship trophies than any other team. They have eclipsed Germany, who possess three Euro titles.
Cole Palmer, who came in as a substitute, had levelled the scoreline for England in the 73rd minute after Nico Williams’ opener in the 47th minute from 17-year-old rising star Lamine Yamal’s pass.
Yamal was later named the Young Player of the Tournament for his heroics all through the tournament, while the dependable Rodri received the Player of the Tournament award.
Spain's Euros triumph was their first in 12 years. La Roja had also won the title in 1964, 2008 and 2012.
The Spanish side were well-deserved champions, having won all seven of their games at Euro 2024 and becoming the first team in European Championship history to score 15 goals in a single edition of the tournament.
On the other end of the spectrum, the England men’s team have now lost consecutive Euro finals and are still without any major trophy since winning the 1966 FIFA World Cup. England’s ongoing 58-year title drought is by far the longest among former FIFA World Cup champions.
It is another heartbreaking defeat for one of the world’s most underperforming national teams, this one coming in front of Prince William and Spain’s King Felipe at the venue built for the 1936 Olympics.