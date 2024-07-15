ESP Vs ENG Final, Euro 2024: Spain's Lamine Yamal Breaks Pele Record To Make Further History

Lamine Yamal made further history as the youngest player to ever appear in a World Cup or European Championship final. (More Football News)
Aged just 17 years and one day, Yamal surpassed Pele's record from the 1958 World Cup, with the Brazilian then 17 years and 249 days old against Sweden.
The teenager has enjoyed a remarkable tournament for La Roja so far, scoring an eye-catching leveller in Tuesday's 2-1 semi-final victory over France.
Yamal also has three assists in Germany, the most by a Spanish player at the tournament in history.
At the other end of the spectrum, Luis de la Fuente – aged 63 years and 23 days – is the third-oldest manager to take charge of a European Championship final.
The Spain head coach ranks only behind Luis Aragones, also with Spain in 2008 (69y 337d), and Greece's Otto Rehhagel in 2004 (65y 330d), both of whom won the trophy.
La Roja are aiming to become the first team to win the competition on four separate occasions, having lifted the trophy in 1964, 2008 and 2012.
There was also a further slice of history for Yamal, though, which he shared with England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.
It marked the first time two teenagers have started a Euros or World Cup final.