Argentina Vs Colombia Final, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Injured As Albiceleste Defend Title

Argentina ended Colombia's impressive 28-match unbeaten streak to clinch the Copa America 2024 title. The Albiceleste secured a 1-0 victory over Los Cafeteros in the final held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Match Highlights | More Football News)
The start was delayed because of crowd control issues outside the stadium, including troves of fans breaching security gates at a venue to be used for the 2026 World Cup.
Lionel Messi didn't last the full 90 minutes in his possible swansong outing for the national team but Argentina survived a slugfest against Colombia in the final of the Copa America 2024.
How Argentina Conquered Colombia
Argentina, the defending champions, largely played a subdued game against a spirited Colombian side led by James Rodrigues, who himself was substituted as the extra-time loomed following a goalless regulation time at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, United States.
On a chaotic day, the title clash to decide the football champions of the Americas witnessed its share of mayhem as ticketless fans stormed the beautifully decked-up stadium. After a delayed start, Shakira tried to bring a semblance of sporting showpiece with her half-time performance, and she succeeded to some extent.
But the sight of crying Lionel Messi in the dugout told a bigger story, that one of the greatest to have played the game is sure to announce his retirement from the international game soon. A rough collision with Colombian defender Santiago Arias in the 35th minute left the Inter Miami talisman needing medical attention.
Messi, 37, hobbled and carried on with the Argentina vs Colombia showdown continuing its cagey affair in front of an expectant crowd who woke up to the news of a failed assassination attempt of former American president Donald Trump.
As the goalless match headed into extra time, Angel Di Maria -- another Argentine great, kept the Albiceleste faithful engaged. Then, in the 112th minute, Lautaro Martinez buried a right-footed drive to seal the match.
The world champions held their nerve to thwart a wave of Colombian attacks, including a late penalty call. Following a lengthy check, the referee dropped the ball in the Argentine half and Emiliano Martinez, the goalkeeper, ensured a closure to the game.
Argentina, thus, completed the triple crown a la Spain of yesteryears, while Messi was still in Europe.
Who Was Argentina's Savior?
With Lionel Messi sidelined, Argentina desperately needed a goal to break the deadlock against Colombia's formidable defense. It was Lautaro Martinez who delivered, scoring the decisive goal to end Colombia's 28-match unbeaten streak and secure Argentina's 16th Copa America title.
Remarkably, this was the second time Martinez had been the nemesis for Colombia, having scored the winning goal in a previous encounter that snapped their unbeaten run.
Argentina At Copa America
The Albiceleste have made history by securing their 16th Copa America title, defeating Colombia in the final. This victory solidifies their position as the most successful team in the tournament's history.
Post-tournament Awards
Best player of Copa America 2024: James Rodriguez (Six assists and one goal)
Golden Boot (top scorer) of Copa America 2024: Lautaro Martinez (Five goals)
Best goalkeeper of Copa America 2024 - Emiliano Martinez (Five clean sheets)
Fair play Award of Copa America 2024 - Colombia