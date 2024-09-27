East Bengal Vs FC Goa Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch EBFC Vs FCG Match

The East Bengal FC will host FC Goa for the Indian Super League 2024-25 match on September 27, Friday at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. (More Football News)
Following back-to-back defeats, the East Bengal FC will be eager to seek glory in front of their home crowd on Friday as they face FC Goa in their opening home game of the ISL 2024-25 season.
The Red & Gold Brigade lost their campaign opener 0-1 to Bengaluru FC and then fell 1-2 to Kerala Blasters in the second game. Meanwhile, FC Goa are coming off a 1-1 draw against Mohammedan SC and a 1-2 loss against Jamshedpur FC.
Goa and SC East Bengal have locked horns eight times in the Indian Super League. In these encounters, the Gaurs have emerged victorious five times, while SC East Bengal has won only once, while the two matches have ended in a draw.
East Bengal Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When is East Bengal Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 match?
The East Bengal Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on September 27, Friday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the East Bengal Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 match?
The East Bengal Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. The live telecast of the football match will be done on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.
East Bengal Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Full Squads:
East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Debjit Majumder, Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamad Rakip, Provat Lakra, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Jeakson Singh, Madih Talal, Vishnu P.V., Sayan Banerjee, Aman C.K., Tanmay Das, Shyamal Besra, Cleiton Silva, Dimitrios Diamantakos, David Lalhlansanga, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar
FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh, Lara Sharma, Laxmikant Kattimani, Hrithik Tiwari, Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Muhammad Hamad, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Jay Gupta, Aakash Sangwan, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Carl McHugh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Sahil Tavora, Rowllin Borges, Muhammad Nemil, Brison Fernandes, Boris Singh, Borja Herrera, Dejan Drazic, Iker Guarrotxena, Mohammad Yasir, Udanta Singh, Armando Sadiku, Devendra Murgaokar