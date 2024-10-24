Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45

Former Uruguay striker Diego Forlan will make his professional tennis debut next month when he plays doubles at an ATP Challenger tournament. (More Football News)
The 45-year-old Forlan will play with Argentina's Federico Coria at the clay court Uruguay Open, tournament organizers confirmed. It starts Nov. 11.
Forlan, who retired from football in 2019, played for Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Internazionale and Penarol.
He helped Uruguay reach the semifinals of the 2010 World Cup and win the Copa America title in 2011.
Forlan has played ITF Masters tournaments since last year. He said his father, Pablo Forlan, who was also a footballer, also played tennis after his retirement.
“He started playing at age 41. That's also why I have played (tennis) since I was 2,” the former Uruguay striker said.