Football

Deportivo Alaves 0-3 Barcelona: Hansi Flick Keen To Avoid Barca And Bayern Comparisons

Barca moved three points clear at the top of LaLiga after Robert Lewandowski's first-half hat-trick helped them to a 3-0 victory over Deportivo Alaves on Sunday

Hansi-Flick
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick
info_icon

Hansi Flick's Barcelona have made a flying start to the season, but he was reluctant to draw comparisons with his all-conquering Bayern Munich team. (More Football News)

Barca moved three points clear at the top of LaLiga after Robert Lewandowski's first-half hat-trick helped them to a 3-0 victory over Deportivo Alaves on Sunday. 

In the league, Barcelona have already scored 28 goals in nine games, more than any other team in the division, and the most of any team across the top five European leagues.

Flick took interim charge at Bayern midway through the 2019-20 season, guiding them to a treble by winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and the Champions League. 

However, the manager believes it is too early to compare the two sides. 

Hansi Flick believes there is room for improvement at Barcelona despite their perfect start to the campaign. - null
La Liga 2024-25: 'Perfect' Barca Still Have Room For Improvement, Says Coach Hansi Flick

BY Stats Perform

"No, no, I don't like that. This team is different," Flick told reporters.

"The situation is different. At the moment, things look good. I'm happy to be the coach of this team, but I know that things can change really quickly in football.

"We value what we have, it's fantastic to see things work... What this team is doing is amazing. The atmosphere in the dressing room is great.

"It's not just about winning and losing. We analyse matches, that's why we have a very large group of analysts. We want to show the players what we can improve on for the next match."

Lewandowski's hat-trick was the fourth-earliest ever scored by a Barcelona player in LaLiga (32 minutes), and took his tally up to 10 goals in the competition.

Flick was full of praise for his striker, who was part of that treble-winning team at Bayern. 

"Lewandowski is the same player I knew in Munich, and he's the best in the box. What he does is fantastic, he's always ready to score," Flick added.

"I think we should praise everyone in the team, they're all helping him. He's in good form, and I'm happy to see that. I'm happy for the three points and happy with Lewy's performance.

"In the first half, we didn't make any mistakes, we didn't allow Alaves to play their game. That was the key to winning."

The only blemish at the Mendizorrotza Stadium was the injury suffered by forward Ferran Torres, who limped off five minutes into the game.

"We still don't know what injury Ferran has, but it looks muscular. We'll see with the medical tests tomorrow," Flick said.

"Ferran's injury is worrying. We don't have many options in attack, but we'll see what happens.

"We hope to recover the injured players in the international break. We will see in the next two weeks, and we hope they return in good shape."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. IND Vs BAN, 1st T20I: How Arshdeep Set Up India Win Over Bangladesh - Data Debrief
  3. China Vs Mongolia, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Match On TV And Online
  4. Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles For PAK Vs ENG Series Opener
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group Round 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 Games
Football News
  1. Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Bayern Munich: Kompany Not Concerned Despite The Bavarians' Defensive Issues
  2. Girona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao: Inaki Williams Shares Blame As The Lions Miss Three Penalties Against Gironistes
  3. Bristol City 1-1 Cardiff City: Liam Manning Bemoans The Robins' Struggles After Severnside Derby Draw
  4. Brighton 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Hurzeler Lauds Seagulls Comeback After Finding Missing Confidence
  5. Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag Insists Club Is 'On Board Together' Amid Future Speculation
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  2. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  3. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  4. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Battles Past Tomas Martin Etcheverry To Enter Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Solar Storm Warning: ISRO On Alert As India Braces for Potential Disruptions | Details
  2. Hindu Seer Narsinghanand's Alleged Hate Speech Against Prophet Leads To Several FIRs Across India | Details
  3. Sonam Wangchuk Launches Hunger Strike At Ladakh Bhawan After Protest Denied at Jantar Mantar
  4. 5-Year-Old Boy Assaulted in Pune; Girl Raped And Murdered In Bengal, Outrage And Protests Erupt
  5. Day In Pics: October 06, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. Israel's Defense Minister Warns Iran Could End Up Like Gaza Or Beirut
  2. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  3. Another Mass Shooting In Israel, 1 Dead & 10 Injured In Beersheba; Attacker Killed
  4. After One Year Of War, Gaza Faces The Challenge Of Clearing Tons Of Rubble
  5. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu On State Visit To India | What's On Agenda
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'