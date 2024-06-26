Denmark booked their place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 as they drew 0-0 with Serbia, who were eliminated. (More Football News)
The Danes went into the last matchday of Group C knowing a victory could see them through as winners, but instead Kasper Hjolmund's team had to settle for second, meaning they will take on hosts Germany on Saturday.
Serbia, on the other hand, needed a win to stand any chance of progressing, but with Novak Djokovic watching on from the stands in Munich, Dragan Stojkovic's could not get over the line.
They had their chances. Luka Jovic had a goal disallowed and Aleksandar Mitrovic, who had two penalty appeals waved away, curled just wide.
Dusan Vlahovic also went close with a late header that looped onto the roof of the net, but the Danes got the job done, despite not winning a match in Group C.
England, who also drew 0-0 with Slovenia in the other game, top the group.
Data Debrief: Serbia's major slump
Serbia are winless in their last eight major tournament matches (drawn two, lost five) since a 1-0 win over Costa Rica at the 2018 World Cup. They last had a winless run as long as this at tournaments between 1974 and 1982 as Yugoslavia (eight games).
Indeed, since winning four consecutive matches between January and June 2023, Serbia have only won four of their 14 games in all competitions (drawn four, lost six) and have kept just two clean sheets during that span.