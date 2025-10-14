Football

Denmark 3-1 Greece, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Danes Go Three Clear At Top After Clinical Win In Copenhagen

Denmark moved three points clear at the summit of Group C with a confident 3-1 victory over Greece at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen. Rasmus Hojlund broke the deadlock midway through the first half, capitalising on a defensive lapse. A flurry before the break saw Joachim Andersen head home from a corner before Mikkel Damsgaard punished another Greek error, stretching the lead to 3-0 at halftime. Greece found a response in the second half when Christos Tzolis fired in a consolation, but despite late pressure, Denmark held on for the win that seals Greece’s exit from the qualifiers.