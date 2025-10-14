Football

Denmark 3-1 Greece, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Danes Go Three Clear At Top After Clinical Win In Copenhagen

Denmark moved three points clear at the summit of Group C with a confident 3-1 victory over Greece at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen. Rasmus Hojlund broke the deadlock midway through the first half, capitalising on a defensive lapse. A flurry before the break saw Joachim Andersen head home from a corner before Mikkel Damsgaard punished another Greek error, stretching the lead to 3-0 at halftime. Greece found a response in the second half when Christos Tzolis fired in a consolation, but despite late pressure, Denmark held on for the win that seals Greece’s exit from the qualifiers.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Euopean Qualifiers Denmark Vs Greece_Kostas Tsimikas
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Denmark Vs Greece | Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Greece's Kostas Tsimikas, left, and Denmark's Christian Eriksen, right, meet after the World Cup Group C qualification match between Denmark and Greece at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.

2/8
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Euopean Qualifiers Denmark Vs Greece_Mikkel Damsgaard
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Denmark Vs Greece | Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 3-0 during the World Cup Group C qualification match between Denmark and Greece at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.

3/8
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Euopean Qualifiers Denmark Vs Greece_Rasmus Hoejlund
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Denmark Vs Greece | Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Denmark's Rasmus Hoejlund (9) scores to make it 1-0 during the World Cup Group C qualification match between Denmark and Greece at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.

4/8
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Euopean Qualifiers Denmark Vs Greece_ Joachim Andersen
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Denmark Vs Greece | Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Denmark's Joachim Andersen, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group C qualification match between Denmark and Greece at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.

5/8
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Euopean Qualifiers Denmark Vs Greece_Tasos Bakasetas
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Denmark Vs Greece | Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Greece's Tasos Bakasetas, centre, and Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard challenge for the ball during the World Cup group C qualification match between Denmark and Greece at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.

6/8
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Euopean Qualifiers Denmark Vs Greece_Rasmus Hoejlund
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Denmark Vs Greece | Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Denmark's Rasmus Hoejlund, left, scores the opening goal during the World Cup group C qualification match between Denmark and Greece at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.

7/8
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Euopean Qualifiers Denmark Vs Greece_ Rasmus Hoejlund
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Denmark Vs Greece | Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Denmark's Rasmus Hoejlund, centre right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup group C qualification match between Denmark and Greece at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.

8/8
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Euopean Qualifiers Denmark Vs Greece_Mikkel Damsgaard
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Denmark Vs Greece | Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard, left, and Greece's Tasos Bakasetas challenge for the ball during the World Cup group C qualification match between Denmark and Greece at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: PAK Piling Up Pressure On SA, Lead Extended To 145 Runs

  2. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: Where Do India Stand After 2-0 Sweep Over West Indies?

  3. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul Steers India To Seven-Wicket Win As Hosts Sweep West Indies 2-0

  4. India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

  5. ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six Points System Explained

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Change Doesn’t happen Without Political Parties: Kannan Gopinathan On Joining Congress

  3. IRCTC Hotel Scam Explained: Charges Against Lalu Yadav Family In Railway Corruption Case

  4. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  5. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After 'Historic Breakthrough'

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. All Hostages Freed From Gaza, Trump To Soon Address Israeli Parliament | Latest Updates

  4. Afghanistan Halts Border Clash With Pakistan After Gulf Nations’ Request

  5. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  2. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  3. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  4. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  5. India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 5: See Best Photos From Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

  6. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  7. RSS's Three-Point Approach For The North-East

  8. How Will The RSS Align Its Philosophy Of Cultural Homogeneity With Adivasi Identities?