Denmark 3-1 Greece, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Danes Go Three Clear At Top After Clinical Win In Copenhagen

Greece's Kostas Tsimikas, left, and Denmark's Christian Eriksen, right, meet after the World Cup Group C qualification match between Denmark and Greece at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.
Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 3-0 during the World Cup Group C qualification match between Denmark and Greece at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.
Denmark's Rasmus Hoejlund (9) scores to make it 1-0 during the World Cup Group C qualification match between Denmark and Greece at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.
Denmark's Joachim Andersen, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group C qualification match between Denmark and Greece at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.
Greece's Tasos Bakasetas, centre, and Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard challenge for the ball during the World Cup group C qualification match between Denmark and Greece at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.
Denmark's Rasmus Hoejlund, left, scores the opening goal during the World Cup group C qualification match between Denmark and Greece at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.
Denmark's Rasmus Hoejlund, centre right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup group C qualification match between Denmark and Greece at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.
Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard, left, and Greece's Tasos Bakasetas challenge for the ball during the World Cup group C qualification match between Denmark and Greece at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.