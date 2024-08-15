Football

David Raya Says Arsenal Were 'Nearly Perfect' Last Season, 'But You Have To Be Perfect'

Having finished second the previous year, Arsenal improved their points return in the 2023-24 Premier League season but were again runners up to Manchester City

David-Raya-arsenal-goalkeeper
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.
info_icon

David Raya believes Arsenal were "nearly perfect" in the Premier League last season but acknowledges that is not enough to beat Manchester City to the title. (More Football News)

Having finished second the previous year, Mikel Arteta's men improved their points return in 2023-24 but were again runners up to City.

That was a fourth consecutive title for City, an unprecedented feat in English top-flight history.

Arsenal are once more targeting top spot in the coming campaign, though, and goalkeeper Raya knows the level they must reach right from the start of the season.

The Gunners lost four times before the turn of the year last time out, meaning they could not compete with City even while dropping points in only two of the remaining 18 matches.

"Our second half of last season was nearly perfect," Raya told Sky Sports. "But you have to be perfect to win the league, especially against Man City.

"They are so good, and they are so experienced in this environment.

"We have to learn from everything, from every mistake and from the good things that we have done as well, to carry on and improve them. That is what we need to do.

"It has been a fantastic year, but we have to – and I have to – make the next one better."

Even with the slightly below bar start to the last campaign, the margins were so fine, with the title race going down to the final day as City pipped Arsenal by two points.

It is natural then that Raya and his team-mates might reflect on the games in which they slipped up, notably taking only one point from two games against midtable Fulham despite leading in both matches.

"I think we had a really good campaign, but at some stages we didn't manage the games where we dropped a few points well," the Spain international said.

"It's that balance of knowing when you have to manage games. Also, you have to go all in, especially at the start of the season."

Arsenal begin the new season at home to Wolves on Saturday.

