Dani Olmo Completes Barcelona Switch From Leipzig

Dani Olmo has become Barcelona's second signing of the transfer window after his reported £47million switch from RB Leipzig was confirmed on Friday. (More Football News)
Olmo, who starred at Euro 2024 in Spain's record fourth success in the competition, has signed a six-year deal with a release clause of €500m (£428.5million).
The Spaniard brings an end to his time with RB Leipzig, leaving the club having scored 29 goals and adding 34 assists across 148 appearances in all competitions.
Olmo created 32 chances in his 21 Bundesliga outings last year, a total bettered only by Lois Openda (35), Benjamin Henrichs (40), David Raum (68) and Xavi Simons (79) in the Leipzig squad.
During the European Championships, Olmo became the first Spanish player to score in three successive games, despite only starting three of La Roja's seven games.
His five goal involvements (three goals, two assists) was also the most by a Spaniard at a major tournament since David Silva at Euro 2012 (two goals, three assists).
Olmo is Hansi Flick's second signing since becoming Barca's new head coach following the arrival of Pau Victor from Girona for a reported €3m fee.
The 27-time La Liga champions start their league campaign on August 17 away to Valencia.