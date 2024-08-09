Dani Olmo Announces Leipzig Departure Ahead Of Barcelona Move

RB Leipzig's Spain international Dani Olmo is leaving after more than four years at the Bundesliga club, the midfielder said on Friday. (More Football News)
The 26-year-old signed for Leipzig in 2020, extending his contract until 2027 last year. He played 148 times for the team in all competitions, scoring 29 goals and winning the DFB-Pokal twice.
"A young club, a young player... We grew up, won our first trophies and made history together," Olmo said in a post on social media.
"Two Cups and the Super Cup are just some of the many unforgettable moments that'll always stay with me. Thank you, RB Leipzig, you'll forever be in my heart."
The versatile Olmo was a vital part of his country's Euro 2024 triumph and one of six Spain players in UEFA's team of the tournament.
Olmo is expected to sign for Barcelona, returning to the club where he spent seven years in the youth academy before joining Dinamo Zagreb aged 16.