Crystal Palace 0-0 Sunderland, Premier League: Mixed Feelings For Glasner After Frustrating Draw

Crystal Palace's unbeaten run extends to 10 matches despite a goalless draw against Sunderland at Selhurst Park, leaving Oliver Glasner with mixed feelings

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Crystal Palace vs Sunderland English Premier League 2025-26 Oliver Glasner
Oliver Glasner looks on during Crystal Palace's match with Sunderland.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Crystal Palace drew 0-0 with Sunderland at Selhurst Park

  • Oliver Glasner expressed mixed feelings post-match

  • Palace remain unbeaten in 10 English Premier League matches

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was left with "mixed feelings" as his side were held to a 0-0 draw by a resilient Sunderland at Selhurst Park.

Palace, who remain without a league win at home this season, struggled to break down a stubborn Black Cats rearguard despite dominating for much of the contest.

They did go close towards the end through Jean-Philippe Mateta and Daichi Kamada but could not find a way through, with Robin Roefs in superb form in the Sunderland goal.

Glasner's side, though, remain without a defeat in 10 league matches stretching back to last season, their best unbeaten run in the top flight since October 1990.

"We could have won the game with enough chances, but also credit to their goalkeeper," Glasner told BBC Sport.

"In the end we have to accept the draw. If you don't score you don't lose, it’s mixed feelings.

"I really liked the desire to win the game at the end. Still unbeaten after four games, so it is OK."

However, Glasner was adamant his side deserved to be awarded a penalty after a late challenge on Christantus Uche.

Related Content
Related Content

He said: "The VAR must have told the referee that the Sunderland player didn't touch him but for me when I see the pictures it looks like he touches him."

Sunderland, meanwhile, have gained seven points from their opening four matches, which ranks as their joint-best in Premier League history, along with 2001-02.

The Black Cats did not manage a shot on target during the match and though Regis Le Bris admitted his side need to find ways of being more effective in front of goal, he was thrilled with another battling display.

He told BBC Sport: "This is a really strong place to visit and we did well in the first half, we dominated the ball without many threats.

"In the second half they pushed, that is normal at home, but we showed good character and resilience.

"Probably we didn't push enough to create chances. That is probably the next layer of the game.

"You never know but the connection so far is really positive. The players want to work together and enjoy being together. You have to improve every day.”

Le Bris also singled out goalkeeper Roefs, who finished with six saves.

"He is a really good goalkeeper," said Le Bris. "We need good players in the squad to be efficient and he had a good game today."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Updates: Smriti Mandhana Departs On 58 | IND-W 116/1 (22)

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players ‘Shaken’ By IND Vs PAK Boycott Calls, Gambhir Steps In: Report

  3. India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Five Things You Must Know Ahead Of Controversial Match

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: 'How Can Blood And Cricket Flow Together?'

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Star India Batter Suffers Injury Concern Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  4. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Congress Won't Admit What Bihar Voters Know: Tejashwi Will Be CM If Opposition Wins

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  4. ISRO Mobilises 400 Scientists, Satellites For Operation Sindoor Support

  5. Uddhav Thackeray Calls for ‘Sindoor’ Protests Against India–Pakistan Asia Cup Match

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  2. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

  3. Trump Backs Jair Bolsonaro After 27-Year Sentence: What It Means For US-Brazil Ties

  4. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  5. Trump Urges NATO to Impose Tariffs on China, Stop Russian Oil to End Ukraine War

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions