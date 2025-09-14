Crystal Palace drew 0-0 with Sunderland at Selhurst Park
Oliver Glasner expressed mixed feelings post-match
Palace remain unbeaten in 10 English Premier League matches
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was left with "mixed feelings" as his side were held to a 0-0 draw by a resilient Sunderland at Selhurst Park.
Palace, who remain without a league win at home this season, struggled to break down a stubborn Black Cats rearguard despite dominating for much of the contest.
They did go close towards the end through Jean-Philippe Mateta and Daichi Kamada but could not find a way through, with Robin Roefs in superb form in the Sunderland goal.
Glasner's side, though, remain without a defeat in 10 league matches stretching back to last season, their best unbeaten run in the top flight since October 1990.
"We could have won the game with enough chances, but also credit to their goalkeeper," Glasner told BBC Sport.
"In the end we have to accept the draw. If you don't score you don't lose, it’s mixed feelings.
"I really liked the desire to win the game at the end. Still unbeaten after four games, so it is OK."
However, Glasner was adamant his side deserved to be awarded a penalty after a late challenge on Christantus Uche.
He said: "The VAR must have told the referee that the Sunderland player didn't touch him but for me when I see the pictures it looks like he touches him."
Sunderland, meanwhile, have gained seven points from their opening four matches, which ranks as their joint-best in Premier League history, along with 2001-02.
The Black Cats did not manage a shot on target during the match and though Regis Le Bris admitted his side need to find ways of being more effective in front of goal, he was thrilled with another battling display.
He told BBC Sport: "This is a really strong place to visit and we did well in the first half, we dominated the ball without many threats.
"In the second half they pushed, that is normal at home, but we showed good character and resilience.
"Probably we didn't push enough to create chances. That is probably the next layer of the game.
"You never know but the connection so far is really positive. The players want to work together and enjoy being together. You have to improve every day.”
Le Bris also singled out goalkeeper Roefs, who finished with six saves.
"He is a really good goalkeeper," said Le Bris. "We need good players in the squad to be efficient and he had a good game today."