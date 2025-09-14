Crystal Palace 0-0 Sunderland: Roefs-Inspired Visitors Frustrate Hosts At Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace were held to a 0-0 draw with Sunderland in the Premier League
Robin Roefs was in excellent form in the Sunderland goal, making six saves
Palace extended their current unbeaten run in the Premier League to 10 games since last season
Crystal Palace maintained their unbeaten start to the season but were denied all three points following a 0-0 draw with a Robin Roefs-inspired Sunderland.
Roefs was in excellent form in the Sunderland goal, making six saves as the Black Cats held on for a share of the spoils at Selhurst Park.
Yeremy Pino – making his first Premier League start since moving from Villarreal – missed a glorious first-half chance, slotting wide from close range after latching onto Daichi Kamada's wonderful first-time throughball.
But it was in the second half that Roefs really stole the show.
He came to Sunderland's rescue in with superb saves to keep out Kamada's low drive and a Jean-Philippe Mateta volley from close range.
The Black Cats goalkeeper then produced a brilliant double-stop late on to thwart Christantus Uche and Kamada, as Oliver Glasner's team had to settle for a point.
Data Debrief: Ten unbeaten for Palace
Palace extended their current unbeaten run in the Premier League to 10 games, their longest such streak in the top flight since October 1990 (12 matches).
Although, the Eagles have now registered 12 goalless draws in the division since the start of the 2022-23 season, at least two more than any other team in that time.
That was despite recording six shots on target; their most without scoring in a Premier League home game since April 2022 against Leeds United (seven).
As for Sunderland, they failed to have a single shot on target in a Premier League match for the first time since September 2013 against West Brom.
Nevertheless, the Black Cats' tally of seven points is their joint-highest after the opening four games of a Premier League season (also in 2001-02), while it is 70 years since they last registered more points at this stage in a top-flight campaign (nine in 1955-56).