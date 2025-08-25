Crystal Palace Vs Nottingham Forest: Nuno Confident 'There Will Be A Resolution' To His Future Despite Uncertainty

Forest’s build-up to Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace was unsettled by mounting speculation over Nuno’s future as head coach. On Friday, the Portuguese admitted his relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis had grown tense, with reports suggesting Marinakis is already exploring alternatives for the City Ground hot seat

  • Crystal Palace played out 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on Sunday

  • Nuno Espirito Santo is confident "there will be a resolution" over his Nottingham Forest future

  • Nuno's position as head coach became the subject of intense speculation

Nuno Espirito Santo is confident "there will be a resolution" over his Nottingham Forest future, while saluting his players' "unbreakable" bond with the club's supporters.

Forest's preparations for Sunday's meeting with Crystal Palace were disrupted as Nuno's position as head coach became the subject of intense speculation.

The Portuguese told the media on Friday that his relationship with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis had become strained, with the latter reportedly seeking options to replace him in the City Ground dugout.

However, Nuno insisted pre-match that he was not trying to engineer a move away from Forest, who drew 1-1 with Palace after Callum Hudson-Odoi cancelled out Ismaila Sarr's strike.

The former Wolves and Tottenham boss is set for discussions with Forest's global head of football Edu this week, and hopes there will be a solution to the ongoing saga.

"I believe that that is the only way to operate in a football club, if everybody is on the same page," Nuno told Sky Sports.

"It is helping in the same direction, so hopefully, we can do it this week and move forward – and take these nonsense questions and narratives away from our daily [lives].

"I am a person who thinks a lot before saying anything. I say this because I believe that things can improve, but now is a moment to ignore the noise and focus on what I have to do. My job is clear.

"Of course, there will be a resolution. Everything is going to be OK, for sure. It is the moment to sit down and talk. More important is how we play football and I think we are improving, trying to adjust some things and that is where my focus is."

On the club's supporters, who he saluted at full-time, he added: "The bond that was created between the team and the fans is there to stay. It is unbreakable due to the fantastic moments we had last season.

"It was a beautiful journey – it will stick in our memories forever. No matter what happens, we will have this respect and mutual love."

Like Forest, Palace also maintained their unbeaten start to the season across all competitions.

The Eagles played out their fifth draw in six Premier League meetings with the Tricky Trees at the end of a week that saw Eberechi Eze depart the club for Arsenal.

BY Stats Perform

However, it has been a quiet transfer window in terms of incomings for Palace, who have spent just £3m on four players.

Nevertheless, Oliver Glasner is confident the situation will change and that new players will arrive before the window slams shut.

"I think everybody can see we can't afford to lose starters," he said. "It's not too easy with one week to go.

"We need players to make us better and keep the competition high. This is what we're looking for, and I'm pretty sure we'll get the right ones in."

On the game, he added: "It's a deserved draw for both teams. [In the] first half, we took the lead and, in the second half, the pressure increased. Nottingham Forest deserved the equaliser. We lost possession too quickly and too easily. We need to be more efficient.

"It's our fourth game now and many players have played every single minute. We know this. We've got eight, nine, 10 days to strengthen the squad, and I am pretty sure we will do this."

