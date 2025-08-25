Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Nuno Shuts Down Exit Talks, Plans Meeting With Edu

Nuno led Forest to a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League last season, and his team will compete in the Europa League as a result of Palace being expelled from UEFA's second-tier competition

  • Nuno Espirito Santo had earlier claimed his relationship with owner Marinakis was not good

  • Reports claimed that the Portuguese had fallen out with Edu

  • NFC drew with Palace 1-1 in the Premier League

Nuno Espirito Santo has described claims he is attempting to engineer an exit from Nottingham Forest as "nonsense".

On Friday, Forest were thrown into turmoil just one game into the season, as Nuno said his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis had changed for the worse.

Those comments – made in a press conference ahead of Sunday's clash with Crystal Palace – came after reports suggested Marinakis was considering dismissing Nuno.

Nuno led Forest to a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League last season, and his team will compete in the Europa League as a result of Palace being expelled from UEFA's second-tier competition.

Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and owner Evangelos Marinakis - null
Nuno Set To Be Sacked As Forest Manager? Portuguese Reveals Strained Relationship With Owner

BY Stats Perform

Nuno is reportedly frustrated at the way Forest's recruitment process has changed since Marinakis appointed former Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar as their global head of football in July.

That is despite the club spending heavily in the transfer market again, with Omari Hutchinson, Dan Ndoye, Arnaud Kalimuendo, James McAtee, Igor Jesus, Jair Cunha and Douglas Luis all arriving.

Asked if his comments were made with the intention of forcing an exit ahead of Sunday's game at Selhurst Park, Nuno told Sky Sports: "That's nonsense. 

"It does not make any kind of sense. We have to focus on the game and make sure the players are ready.

Asked if he was keen to continue in his role, Nuno said: Of course. I never had any doubts."

Nuno then revealed he planned to meet with Marinakis and Edu to discuss the rift, which led to speculation that Ange Postecoglou or Jose Mourinho could replace him.

"That's what we need to do, and we will do it," Nuno said. "We will do it soon."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

