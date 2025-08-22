Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo's future could be in doubt
NFC owner Marinakis shares a strained relationship with the manager
Reports suggest owner could sack the Portuguese
Nuno Espirito Santo has thrown his future at Nottingham Forest into doubt after revealing his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis has become strained.
Ahead of Forest's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace this Sunday, reports emerged on Friday that there were increasing tensions between Nuno and Marinakis.
Forest, who finished seventh in the top-flight in 2024-25 and will play Europa League football this season, are said to be looking at alternative options to replace the 51-year-old.
Nuno was only handed a new contract in June, keeping him at the City Ground until 2028, but his latest comments have suggested his future at the club could be close to an end.
"I always had a very good relationship with the owner - last season we were very close and spoke on a daily basis," Nuno said.
"This season it is not so well [between us] but I always believe that dialogue is important because my concern is the squad and the season we have ahead of us.
"Our relationship has changed and we are not as close."
When asked if it was good his relationship with Marinakis had changed, Nuno added: "No, it is not good. I think everybody at the club should be together but this not the reality."
Forest have had a busy few weeks off the pitch, welcoming Omari Hutchinson, Arnaud Kalimuendo, James McAtee and Douglas Luiz to the club, the latter being a loan deal.
But before last Sunday's 3-1 win over Brentford in their Premier League opener, Nuno expressed his concerns about a lack of transfer activity at the City Ground.
"We have doubts, who is going to be [here], when are they [new signings] going to come? All these things create doubts," Nuno said.
"Not only me but in the club. What we want is game-by-game to have as many options as possible.
"Europe will come after, and for sure it will be better, but for now until that happens it is a major concern.
"The owner is aware, the club is aware, everyone is aware. Everybody knows the reality. This is a lost chance that we had as a group to do it."
Forest have won 43% of their Premier League matches under Nuno (26 out of 60), with only Stuart Pearce enjoying a higher win rate as Forest boss in the competition (44%, won four out of nine games).
"I hope so but I don't know, that I cannot answer," Nuno said on whether his current relationship with Marinakis could continue.
"On my side I am doing whatever I can to help Forest, my commitment is something [that I see] and I feel it."
Marinakis famously confronted Nuno following a 2-2 draw with Leicester City in May, with the Greek businessman appearing to deliver some angry words to his manager.
Marinakis defended his actions in a post-match statement, claiming the incident was the pair showing frustration surrounding an injury to Taiwo Awoniyi.
Nuno himself later also stressed that Marinakis' actions were down to "confusion" over the use of striker Awoniyi, adding that football is an emotional game.