Crystal Palace Vs Fredrikstad: Glasner Confirms Eze, Guehi To Feature In Conference League

The rumour mill has been in full spin around the England internationals' futures in south London, with Liverpool and Tottenham purportedly interested in acquiring Guehi and Eze's services respectively

Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze will both start for Crystal Palace in the Conference League play-off against Fredrikstad on Thursday, manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed, as speculation continues to swirl around the futures of the Eagles' star duo.

The rumour mill has been in full spin around the England internationals' futures in south London, with Liverpool and Tottenham purportedly interested in acquiring Guehi and Eze's services respectively.

Following their expulsion from the Europa League and their opening day draw against Chelsea, where an Eze free-kick was contentiously disallowed for offside, the Eagles are gearing up to kick off the club's first-ever European rendezvous.

Norwegians Fredrikstad are the only thing standing between Palace and a place in this season's Conference League, and Glasner's side are buoyed by the inclusion of Eze and Guehi ahead of their first-leg showdown at Selhurst Park. 

Eberechi Eze had a free-kick disallowed against Chelsea - null
"The player [Eze] gives 100% because he is under contract. Many were surprised they both [Eze and Guehi] started against Chelsea and may be surprised again [on Thursday] — but they are committed to the team for as long as they are here," Glasner said.

Glasner also dismissed the noise around Guehi's reaction after Sunday's draw at Chelsea: "He [Guehi] is one of the most ambitious players I've met. He was emotional, exhausted, and disappointed we didn't win.

"I see it as the opposite of what’s been suggested — it shows how far this club has developed, that we're not content with just a draw at Chelsea."

FA Cup and Community Shield hero Dean Henderson, sitting alongside his manager, echoed Glasner's stance.

"They are great lads," he said. "They are still committed and professional — phenomenal against Chelsea.

"They’ll stay committed throughout and help the team. They are part of us at the minute, and we'll keep enjoying it."

After a historic year in south London, where Palace overcame Manchester City in the FA Cup final and saw off Liverpool in the Community Shield to claim the club's first pieces of major silverware in their history, Glasner emphasised the importance of remaining grounded.

"It is important to stay humble — goal one is simply to qualify for the group stage," he added.

