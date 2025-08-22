Premier League: Marc Guehi Has To Stay At Crystal Palace, Says Boss Oliver Glasner

Club captain Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away this summer, with Liverpool seemingly interested in acquiring the defender

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Marc-Guehi
Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • With Eze on the move, CRY boss wants Guehi to stay

  • Guehi is reprotedly attracting interest from Liverpool

  • Palace boss Glasner does not want to lose his vital player

Oliver Glasner has urged Marc Guehi to stay at Crystal Palace after their Conference League win over Frederikstad.

The Eagles won their first European fixture 1-0 against their Norwegian opponents in the Conference League playoffs, with Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring the only goal.

The French striker starred in the win, taking three shots in total, two of which were on target and the other hitting the post, and also created two chances for his team-mates.

The headlines ahead of the match were dominated by the absence of Eberechi Eze, who is reportedly close to securing his move across London to Arsenal.

Club captain Marc Guehi has also been linked with a move away this summer, with Liverpool seemingly interested in acquiring the defender.

Guehi’s contract at Selhurst Park expires next summer, but Chairman Steve Parish insisted the club do not want to let the 25-year-old leave on a free.

Palace can no longer register players ahead of their second leg against Fredrikstad next week, and Glasner hopes Guehi will be available for selection.

Oliver Glasner says Eze and Guehi to feature on Thursday - null
Crystal Palace Vs Fredrikstad: Glasner Confirms Eze, Guehi To Feature In Conference League

BY Stats Perform

After their maiden European victory, Glasner said: “We had 17 on-field players available. One from the academy, two players we already told that they should leave the club. So that means we're with 14 and having six games from the 10th of August until the 31st.

“This group, I know we can rely on them. I trust them completely. But it's really not the best way you should start into the season.

“With the results, third game, no defeat, that's all good. But I think we are below the edge.

“I just know if Marc leaves and is not available for Frederikstad, we will have big troubles. That's pretty clear. We can't register anyone. So from my side, he has to stay.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. NZ-A Vs SA: Nick Kelly And Joe Carter To Lead Young Squad On South Africa Tour

  2. BCCI Shows Door To Indian Team's Long-Time Masseur Rajeev Kumar: Report

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Can Cheteshwar Pujara Force His Way Back Into India’s Test Side?

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Nurul Hasan, Saif Hassan Recalled As Bangladesh Name Squad

  5. Priyansh Arya Hopes For Ranji Trophy Debut After Record-Breaking IPL 2025 Season

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  2. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  3. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  4. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  5. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

  2. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  3. Day In Pics: August 22, 2025

  4. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  2. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  3. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  4. EU’s Top Diplomat Warns Ukraine Land Concessions Would Be “Putin’s Trap”

  5. NRI Industrialist Lord Swraj Paul Passes Away In London At 94

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance