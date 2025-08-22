Premier League: Marc Guehi Has To Stay At Crystal Palace, Says Boss Oliver Glasner

With Eze on the move, CRY boss wants Guehi to stay
Guehi is reprotedly attracting interest from Liverpool
Palace boss Glasner does not want to lose his vital player
Oliver Glasner has urged Marc Guehi to stay at Crystal Palace after their Conference League win over Frederikstad.
The Eagles won their first European fixture 1-0 against their Norwegian opponents in the Conference League playoffs, with Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring the only goal.
The French striker starred in the win, taking three shots in total, two of which were on target and the other hitting the post, and also created two chances for his team-mates.
The headlines ahead of the match were dominated by the absence of Eberechi Eze, who is reportedly close to securing his move across London to Arsenal.
Club captain Marc Guehi has also been linked with a move away this summer, with Liverpool seemingly interested in acquiring the defender.
Guehi’s contract at Selhurst Park expires next summer, but Chairman Steve Parish insisted the club do not want to let the 25-year-old leave on a free.
Palace can no longer register players ahead of their second leg against Fredrikstad next week, and Glasner hopes Guehi will be available for selection.
After their maiden European victory, Glasner said: “We had 17 on-field players available. One from the academy, two players we already told that they should leave the club. So that means we're with 14 and having six games from the 10th of August until the 31st.
“This group, I know we can rely on them. I trust them completely. But it's really not the best way you should start into the season.
“With the results, third game, no defeat, that's all good. But I think we are below the edge.
“I just know if Marc leaves and is not available for Frederikstad, we will have big troubles. That's pretty clear. We can't register anyone. So from my side, he has to stay.”