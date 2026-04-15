Cruz Azul Vs LAFC: Why Was The CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final Second Leg Match Stopped?

Referee Ivan Barton suspends the match due to discriminatory chants from the crowd during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Mexico's Cruz Azul and the United States' Los Angeles FC in Puebla, Mexico, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Referee Ivan Barton suspends the match due to discriminatory chants from the crowd during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Mexico's Cruz Azul and the United States' Los Angeles FC in Puebla, Mexico, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)