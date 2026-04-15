Cruz Azul Vs Los Angeles, CONCACAF Champions Cup: Bouanga’s Late Penalty Sends MLS Side To Semi-Finals

Son Heung-Min, right, congrats Denis Bouanga of the United States' Los Angeles FC after scoring his side's first goal against Mexico's Cruz Azul during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match in Puebla, Mexico, Tuesday, April 14, 2026 (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Son Heung-Min, right, congrats Denis Bouanga of the United States' Los Angeles FC after scoring his side's first goal against Mexico's Cruz Azul during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match in Puebla, Mexico, Tuesday, April 14, 2026 (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)