Cruz Azul Vs Los Angeles, CONCACAF Champions Cup: Bouanga’s Late Penalty Sends MLS Side To Semi-Finals

LAFC reached CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals after a 1-1 draw with Cruz Azul, powered by Denis Bouanga’s late penalty and a dominant first-leg advantage

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Cruz Azul Vs Los Angeles, CONCACAF Champions Cup
Son Heung-Min, right, congrats Denis Bouanga of the United States' Los Angeles FC after scoring his side's first goal against Mexico's Cruz Azul during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match in Puebla, Mexico, Tuesday, April 14, 2026 (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • LAFC advance to semifinals, drawing 1-1 with Cruz Azul and winning comfortably on aggregate after a 3-0 first-leg victory

  • Denis Bouanga’s stoppage-time penalty sealed the draw after Gabriel Fernández had given Cruz Azul an early lead

  • Cruz Azul reduced to 10 men, with Gonzalo Piovi sent off late as their title defense came to an end

Dennis Bouanga scored a late penalty to help LAFC draw 1-1 with defending champion Cruz Azul on Tuesday and advance to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

Gabriel Fernandez converted a penalty kick in the 18th to put the home team ahead, but Bouanga equalized with a right-foot shot into the bottom left corner deep in stoppage time.

The LAFC, which won the first leg 3-0 with two goals from David Martinez, will play the winner of the series between Toluca FC and LA Galaxy.

LAFC is aiming for its third final in the tournament after losing in the championship deciders in 2020 and 2023.

Cruz Azul finished the match with 10 men after Gonzalo Piovi was sent off in the 90th minute.

The Mexican club, a seven-time Champions Cup winner, was aiming to emulate Club América, the last team to clinch back-to-back titles in the 2014-15 and 2015-16.

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