Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second hat-trick in four days as Al Nassr crushed Saudi Pro League opponents Abha 8-0. (More Football News)
Ronaldo hit a first-half treble against outclassed opponents languishing near the foot of the table.
His latest hat-trick followed a triple strike in Al Nassr’s 5-1 drubbing of Al Tai on Saturday.
Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane also netted, along with Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, as Al Nassr led 5-0 at the interval.
The second period proved equally one-sided with Al Nassr claiming further goals through Abdulrahman Ghareeb and a double from Abdulaziz Saud Al Aliwa.