Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Second Hat-Trick In Four Days As Al Nassr Decimate Abha

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was also on the scoresheet for Al Nassr, who decimated Abha 8-0 in their Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match. Cristiano Ronaldo had bagged a second-half hat-trick against Al Tai last weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match against Abha on Wednesday (April 3, 2024). Photo: X/Al Nassr FC
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second hat-trick in four days as Al Nassr crushed Saudi Pro League opponents Abha 8-0. (More Football News)

Ronaldo hit a first-half treble against outclassed opponents languishing near the foot of the table.

His latest hat-trick followed a triple strike in Al Nassr’s 5-1 drubbing of Al Tai on Saturday.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane also netted, along with Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, as Al Nassr led 5-0 at the interval.

The second period proved equally one-sided with Al Nassr claiming further goals through Abdulrahman Ghareeb and a double from Abdulaziz Saud Al Aliwa.

