Cristiano Ronaldo netted a second-half hat-trick as Al Nassr enjoyed a dominant 5-1 victory over Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League. (More Football News)
Otavio and Abdulrahman Ghareeb had already put Luis Castro’s side on course for all three points before the break, with the 39-year-old putting the result beyond doubt after the interval.
Al-Tai had equalised in the 22nd minute but momentum swung in the hosts’ favour after goalscorer Virgil Misidjan was shown a red card.
Ronaldo’s first came off a corner. The Portugal captain met the delivery with a driven half-volley which found the bottom right-hand corner.
His second came not long after in the 67th minute when he reacted quickest in the area to smash home from close-range before he rose higher than his marker to nod in his third.