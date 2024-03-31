Football

Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Hat-Trick In Al Nassr's 5-1 Drubbing Of Al-Tai

Otavio and Abdulrahman Ghareeb scored first-half goals before Cristiano Ronaldo reigned supreme in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 game between Al Nassr and Al-Tai. Momentum swung in the hosts’ favour after goalscorer Virgil Misidjan was shown a red card

Advertisement

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
X%2FAlNassr%20FC
Cristiano Ronaldo scored all three goals in the second half of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 game between Al Nassr and Al-Tai. Photo: X/AlNassr FC
info_icon

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a second-half hat-trick as Al Nassr enjoyed a dominant 5-1 victory over Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League. (More Football News)

Otavio and Abdulrahman Ghareeb had already put Luis Castro’s side on course for all three points before the break, with the 39-year-old putting the result beyond doubt after the interval.

Al-Tai had equalised in the 22nd minute but momentum swung in the hosts’ favour after goalscorer Virgil Misidjan was shown a red card.

Ronaldo’s first came off a corner. The Portugal captain met the delivery with a driven half-volley which found the bottom right-hand corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star attraction in Slovenia. - Darko Bandic/AP
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes A Fan’s Night But Cannot Stop Portugal Losing Against Slovenia

BY Stats Perform

Advertisement

His second came not long after in the 67th minute when he reacted quickest in the area to smash home from close-range before he rose higher than his marker to nod in his third.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita