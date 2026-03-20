Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Portugal's Pre-World Cup Friendlies Due To Injury

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Ireland and Portugal in Dublin, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. Photo: (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Ireland and Portugal in Dublin, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. Photo: (Niall Carson/PA via AP)