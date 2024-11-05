Football

Corruption In Ligue 1? Investigators Raid French League Offices Regarding Investment Deal

The searches took place amid a probe opened in July into charges of misappropriation of public funds, active and passive corruption of a public official and illegal taking of interest

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Action from a Ligue 1 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims.
Action from a Ligue 1 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims. Photo: File
info_icon

French investigators raided offices of the French football league and private equity firm CVC Capital Partners on Tuesday as part of an investigation into possible corruption and embezzlement related to an investment deal, a judicial official said. (More Football News)

The searches took place amid an investigation that opened in July into charges of misappropriation of public funds, active and passive corruption of a public official and illegal taking of interest, the judicial official told The Associated Press.

The person with direct knowledge of the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing case publicly.

Representative image showing people playing football. - Unsplash
Match Fixing Scandal Rocks Mizoram Football: 24 Players, Three Clubs, Three Officials Banned

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Under its current president Vincent Labrune, the French football league approved in 2022 an investment deal with CVC as part of a new commercial subsidiary in charge of marketing media rights.

CVC invested 1.5 billion euros (USD 1.6 billion) in return for a 13% stake in the new commercial subsidiary managing TV rights, valuing the entire capital of the commercial subsidiary at 11.5 billion euros.

The CVC deal was sealed after French football came close to bankruptcy following the collapse of a major broadcast rights deal with Mediapro.

The investigation was launched after the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office received in November 2023 a complaint from a group called AC! Anticorruption.

Their lawsuit focused on a possible misappropriation of public funds when the French league's subsidiary company was created following the partial transfer of capital to CVC.

The deal with Mediapro should have been worth more than 4 billion euros (USD 4.8 billion) over four years for the top two tiers but collapsed after only four months.

Ousmane Dembele celebrates with Bradley Barcola - null
Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Lens, Ligue 1: Early Dembele Strike Extends PSG's Unbeaten Run

BY Stats Perform

After its collapse, the league was forced to ask the government to set up a financial rescue plan amid huge revenue losses exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking for a cash injection to help clubs, French league president Vincent Labrune found an agreement with CVC Capital Partners.

The deal was supported by a large majority of clubs but has been challenged by Le Havre, which launched a lawsuit against the French league because it was unhappy with the distribution of the money.

Twenty clubs were playing in the elite back then — compared to 18 now — with more than 1.1 billion euros to be shared between professional clubs in the top two divisions.

Of this sum, Paris Saint-Germain was granted the largest share, 200 million euros to be disbursed in three installments. Marseille and Lyon were entitled to 90 million euros each, and 80 million euros going to Lille, Monaco, Nice and Rennes. The remaining 13 Ligue 1 clubs were given 33 million euros each.

Ligue 2 teams were granted 3 million euros each, provided they remained in the second tier of French football for the 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2024-2025 seasons.

This was not the case for Le Havre, which was promoted to the elite at the end of the 2023 season and thus missed out on half of the amount it was entitled to, receiving only 1.5 million euros.

And once back in the top flight, the club said it was not entitled to half of the 33 million euros allocation earmarked for so-called small Ligue 1 clubs, as it was not in the elite during the 2021-2022 season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings: Harmanpreet Returns To Top-10, Smriti Stays At Fourth Place
  2. Uganda vs Singapore Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: When And Where To Watch
  3. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: Scott Boland Hopeful Of Keeping KL Rahul Under Pressure
  4. Afro-Asia Cup Revival On The Horizon As ACA Eyes Cross-Continental Cricket
  5. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFG Vs BAN
Football News
  1. Celtic Vs RB Leipzig, Champions League: Rodgers Compares Opponents To Borussia Dortmund
  2. Neymar Injury Update: Brazilian Star Reveals Details After Being Subbed Off In Al-Hilal Win
  3. Real Madrid Vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League: Fonseca Targets Statement Win
  4. Manchester United Vs PAOK Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch
  5. FC Goa Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To watch FCG Vs PFC On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  2. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  3. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  4. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Gears Up For Assembly Polls, Pollution Takes Spotlight In Campaign
  2. UP Bypolls: Residents of Dwarkapuri Basti in Sisamau, Kanpur Call for Election Boycott
  3. Day In Pics: November 05, 2024
  4. Election Wrap: Sharad Pawar's Big Hint At Retirement, Sanjay Verma Appointed New DGP; Yogi, Rajnath Slam JMM
  5. Parliament Winter Session To Begin On November 25
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  3. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  4. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  5. Don: 1978-Forever
US News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Harris-Trump Tie In New Hampshire
  2. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  3. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
World News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Harris-Trump Tie In New Hampshire
  2. 'Unlawful': Canadian Police Warns Of Arrest As Thousands Of Hindus Protest Against Brampton Temple Attack
  3. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  4. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  5. Spain Floods: Spanish Royal Couple Meets Angry Residents As Rescue Ops Continue In Valencia
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Harris-Trump Tie In New Hampshire
  2. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. World Athlete Of the Year Awards 2024: WA Unveils Finalists - Check Full List
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  6. Daily Horoscope, November 5, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At Indian Batting Maestro's Memorable Records And Feats
  8. Shakib Al Hasan: Cricketer Reported For Suspect Action While Representing Surrey In County C'ship