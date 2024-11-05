Match Fixing Scandal Rocks Mizoram Football: 24 Players, Three Clubs, Three Officials Banned

Mizoram Football Association (MFA) has banned three clubs, three officials and as many as 24 players after investigations revealed that a match-fixing scandal had hit the state's Mizoram Premier League. (More Cricket News)
"It has come to the notice of the Mizoram Football Association, after investigations with local law enforcement agencies that certain clubs, officials and players in the recently concluded MPL-11 had indulged in acts of corruption, for which they have been penalised after careful deliberations," the state football body said in a statement.
Three clubs -- Sihphir Venghlun FC, FC Bethlehem, and Ramhlun Athletic FC -- have been banned for three years along with three match officials for allegedly manipulating the outcome of matches in the Mizoram Premier League. The association imposed life bans on two players, five-year bans on four players, three-year bans on 10 footballers, and one-year bans on eight men involved in the alleged corruption.
"These activities involving a few miscreants represent a severe breach of our values, undermine the integrity of our sport and disrespect the fans who passionately support Mizoram Football," read the MFA statement.
"As a consequence of these findings we have imposed strict penalties on those involved.
"We also assure stakeholders that clubs found to be complicit in these activities will face sanctions affecting their participation in future competitions, and players and officials implicated will be subject to suspensions and other disciplinary measures deemed appropriate by the MFA," it added in the statement.
All three clubs play in the top Mizoram football league and the club Sihphir Venghlun even finished fourth last season.
The association stressed its commitment to moving forward with transparency and integrity on the matter and sought football community's support.
"We call upon football fans, partners, and the broader football community to stand with us as we address this challenging chapter," MFA stated.