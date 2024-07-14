Copa America 2024: 'We Need To Be The Best Colombia To Beat Argentina', Nestor Lorenzo Acknowledges

Nestor Lorenzo acknowledged Colombia must be "the best version" of themselves if they are to beat Argentina in Sunday's Copa America final. (More Football News)
Los Cafeteros are gearing for their first appearance in the tournament's showpiece since lifting the trophy on home soil in 2001.
Lorenzo's side topped Group D ahead of Brazil with seven points from nine, before inflicting a 5-0 rout on Panama in the quarter-finals.
Colombia then edged out Uruguay 1-0 in the semi-finals - despite playing over half the contest with 10 men following Daniel Munoz's dismissal - to stretch their unbeaten streak to a national record of 28 matches.
Lorenzo is delighted by the way his players have overcome the different challenges presented to them en route to the final, where Argentina await.
However, he knows they must produce a perfect performance if they are to dethrone the reigning Copa America and world champions.
"We need to be the best Colombia, the best version, to beat Argentina, the champions of everything," Lorenzo told reporters during his pre-match press conference.
"To win against Argentina, we have to be very well-prepared, because they are the champions, it will be a very demanding match," he added.
"Every day, overcoming an obstacle means you grow, and we have had several games with these types of situations that made us reinvent ourselves in the game and the team reacted.
"We are in a very good moment. I think the team still has room for improvement, and we hope to have a great performance tomorrow and take a step forward in that sense as well."