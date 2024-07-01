Colombia are like a "stone in the shoe" for Brazil at the Copa America, so says Bruno Guimaraes. (More Football News)
The Selecao, who drew 0-0 with Costa Rica but subsequently thrashed Paraguay 4-1, sit second in the group, two points behind Colombia, who have won both of their matches.
Indeed, Nestor Lorenzo's team are on a 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions.
But Guimaraes is eager to put a stop to that exceptional form.
"Colombia are a stone in our shoe which we're going to try to get out of our way in the next game," said the Newcastle United midfielder.
"They have a lot of players who can decide things individually, they're a very physical team, good to play against. This is the Brazilian national team shirt we are talking about.
"It's going to be a great test for us, a great game that we want to win to finish first (in the group). That's what is required when you wear Brazil's shirt."
While this Brazil squad is lacking superstars, Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo certainly add a sprinkle of stardust up top.
And Guimaraes believes the pair are comparable to two Selecao greats.
"Vini and Rodrygo are our Ronaldo and Ronaldinho," he said, as quoted by AS.
"Back in the days I was in love with Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaka. We want to bring that back with Vini and Rodrygo."
Colombia beat Brazil 2-1 in World Cup qualifying last year, with Luis Diaz scoring a brace.
And Lorenzo, whose side are already sure of their place in the quarter-finals, understands how much another victory over the nine-time Copa America champions would mean to the country.
"I know our fans are excited and who am I to [question] people's emotions," he said.
"We are also excited, so let's enjoy it."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brazil - Vinicius Junior
Vinicius scored twice in Brazil's rout of Paraguay. Since the end of the 2022 World Cup, the Madrid star has scored three goals and provided three assists across all competitions and friendlies for his country.
He will be the player Colombia have to keep under lock and key at Levi's Stadium.
Colombia - James Rodriguez
James Rodriguez has recorded three assists so far at this tournament.
Since 2011, only Lionel Messi has provided more assists in a single edition of the Copa America (five in 2021 and four in 2016).
MATCH PREDICTION: BRAZIL WIN
Despite Colombia's excellent form, Opta's model is backing Brazil.
The Selecao, runners-up in 2021, have gone nine group stage matches without a defeat in the Copa America (six wins, three draws), marking their second-longest unbeaten streak in this phase, surpassed only by 10 unbeaten games between 1993 and 1999 (10 wins).
After seven matches without a win against Brazil in all competitions (three draws, four losses), Colombia defeated them in their last encounter, and are seeking consecutive victories against the Selecao for the first time in their history.
Brazil's defence will have to be wary, especially from set-pieces. Colombia have scored three headed goals in their two matches so far. Since these records began in 2011, no team have scored four or more goals via headers in a single edition of the competition.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Brazil - 50.9%
Colombia - 25.5%
Draw - 23.6%