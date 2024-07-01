South American rivals Brazil and Colombia are set to clash on Wednesday, July 3rd at Levi's Stadium for their much-anticipated Copa America 2024 Group D game. (More Football News)
While Brazil's shocking 0-0 draw with Costa Rica raised concerns, they roared back in their second match against Paraguay. The dam finally broke after 35 minutes with Vinicius Junior's opener. Savio piled on the pressure with a goal just eight minutes later, and Vinicius Jr. capitalized on extended stoppage time to grab his second before halftime.
Lucas Paqueta sealed the deal with a penalty in the 65th minute, showcasing Brazil's attacking prowess.
Meanwhile, Colombia continued their international dominance with a convincing 3-0 victory over Costa Rica. Despite Costa Rica's recent form and their hold against Brazil, Colombia proved too strong.
Luis Diaz converted a penalty kick in the 31st minute, followed by second-half goals from Davinson Sanchez and Jhon Cordoba. This dominant win solidified Colombia's position in Group D.
This Group D clash promises to be a fiery battle for supremacy, with both sides aiming to secure their spot in the knockout stages.
Brazil Vs Colombia: Head To Head
Brazil have had the upper hand over Colombia in the head-to-head record, winning 21, losing four, and drawing 11 out of 26 matches.
Here is how you can watch Brazil Vs Colombia Group D, Matchday 3 at Copa America 2024 in India and in other places of the world
When to watch Brazil Vs Colombia Group D, Matchday 3 at Copa America 2024 game?
The Brazil Vs Colombia Group D, Matchday 3 at Copa America 2024 game will be played on Wednesday, July 3rd at Levi's Stadium at 6:30AM IST.
Where to watch Brazil Vs Colombia Group D, Matchday 3 at Copa America 2024 game?
As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.
However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.
Squads
Brazil
Goalkeepers: 1- Alisson (Liverpool), 12 - Bento (Athletico Paranaense), 23 - Rafael (São Paulo).
Defenders: 2 - Danilo (Juventus), 13 - Yan Couto (Girona), 16 - Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro), 6 - Wendell (Porto), 17 - Beraldo (PSG), 3 - Éder Militão (Real Madrid), 14 - Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), 4 - Marquinhos (PSG), 25 - Bremer (Juventus).
Midfielders: 19 - Andreas Pereira (Fulham), 5 - Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), 18 - Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), 15 - João Gomes (Wolverhampton), 8 - Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), 24 - Éderson (Atalanta).
Forwards: 9 - Endrick (Palmeiras), 21 - Evanilson (Porto), 22 - Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), 11 - Raphinha (Barcelona), 10 - Rodrygo (Real Madrid), 20 - Savinho (Girona), 7 - Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), 26 - Pepê (Porto).
Colombia
Goalkeepers: 25 - Álvaro Montero (Millonarios), 1 - David Ospina (Al-Nassr), 12 - Camilo Vargas (Atlas).
Defenders 2 - Carlos Cuesta (Genk), 21 - Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace), 23 - Davinson Sánchez (Galatasaray), 26 - Deiver Machado (Lens), 3 - Jhon Lucumí (Bologna), 17 - Johan Mojica (Osasuna), 4 - Santiago Arias (Bahia), 13 - Yerry Mina (Cagliari).
Midfielders: 10 - James Rodríguez (São Paulo), 16 - Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace), 8 - Jorge Carrascal (Dínamo Moscou), 20 - Juan Fernando Quintero (Racing), 5 - Kevin Castaño (Krasnodar), 15 - Mateus Uribe (Al-Sadd), 6 - Richard Ríos (Palmeiras), 11 - Jhon Arias (Fluminense), 22 - Yáser Asprilla (Watford).
Forwards: 24 - Jhon Córdoba (Krasnodar), 14 - Jhon Jader Durán (Aston Villa), 7 - Luis Díaz (Liverpool), 18 - Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth), 9 - Miguel Borja (River Plate), 19 - Rafael Santos Borré (Internacional).