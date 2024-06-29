Football

Brazil 4-1 Paraguay, Copa America 2024: Vinicius Junior Goals Twice In Selecao Canarinho's Victory

Savinho also scored a first-half goal for Brazil and Lucas Paqueta scored on a penalty kick in the second half. Omar Alderete scored Paraguay's goal

L.E. Baskow
Brazil's Vinicius Junior, center, is tackled by Paraguay's Mathias Villasanti (23), during a Copa America Group D soccer match in Las Vegas, Friday, June 28, 2024. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow) Photo: L.E. Baskow
info_icon

Vinícius Junior scored two first-half goals to lead Brazil to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay and put itself in position to advance out of Group D in the Copa America. (More Football News)

Savinho also scored a first-half goal for Brazil and Lucas Paqueta scored on a penalty kick in the second half. Omar Alderete scored Paraguay's goal.

There were plenty of tense moments with five yellow cards and a red handed out. Andres Cubas was sent off for a red card in the 81st minute, forcing Paraguay to play the last part of the match down a man. Yellow cards were handed to Brazil's Wendell, Junior and Paqueta and Paraguay's Fabian Balbuena and Hernesto Caballero.

The victory was quite a response for the Seleção Canarinho, who opened the tournament Tuesday with a scoreless draw against Costa Rica despite outshooting their opponent 18-2.

With four points, Brazil is two behind group leader Colombia, which defeated Costa Rica 3-0 earlier Friday. A victory or tie by Brazil against Colombia on Tuesday ensures one of the group's two spots in the knockout stage. Brazil also has a six-goal differential advantage over Costa Rica, so a loss likely won't keep out the nine-time Copa America champions.

Brazil has had its difficulties against Paraguay in Copa America play, having drawn in their previous five meetings. That tied for the second-longest unbeaten streak against Brazil in this tournament, which Paraguay also was part of from 1963-83.

Lionel Messi will sit out of Argentina's game against Peru. - null
ARG Vs PER, Copa America: Will Lionel Messi Play? Check Out Latest Injury Update

BY Stats Perform

But Brazil won the most recent meeting, defeating Paraguay 4-0 two years ago in World Cup qualifying, and there was little doubt about the outcome of this match after two late goals broke it open in what was a contentious end to the first half.

Moments after teammate Bruno Guimaraes hit the crossbar, Savinho put Brazil up 2-0 in the 43rd minute.Both teams got into a scrum in extra time, with Chilean referee Piero Maza Gomez handing yellow cards to Wendell and Balbuena at three-plus minutes. Then Junior delivered the crushing blow five minutes into extra time

Paraguay had its chances and even outshot Brazil 8-5, including 4-3 on goal. Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker made a tremendous save diving to his right to prevent a goal from Damián Bobodilla 15 minutes into the match.

Early in the second half, however, Alderete scored to close the deficit to 3-1. Then 17 minutes later, Paqueta made up for a missed penalty kick in the first half by converting to give back Brazil its three-goal lead.

Brazil coach Dorival Júnior made a bold and controversial move by deciding not to start Raphinha. The move, with national team legend Neymar watching from the stands, clearly paid off. Raphinha was a late-game substitute, entering the match at the 72nd minute in place of Savinho.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: Arvind Kejriwal Likely To Be Produced Before Court, Dalai Lama To Be Discharged Today
  2. Congress Veteran Leader D Srinivas Passes Away At 76
  3. ‘Opposition Should Resign’: Tejashwi Yadav Chides Modi, Nitish After 5 Bridges Collapse Within 11 Days In Bihar
  4. Bihar: BPSC Announces Fresh Exam Dates For Teacher Recruitment Examination Amid Paper Leak Row
  5. Maha Accident: At Least 7 Killed, 3 Injured In Wrong Side Car Entry At Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway
Entertainment News
  1. Vashu Bhagnani Owes Rs 33 Lakh To Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' Director? Here's What We Know
  2. Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'We Won't Shy...'
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India
  4. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares ‘Italian Selfie’ Looking Tidy In White
  5. Malayalam Cinema's Evergreen Actress Jayabharathi Turns 70
Sports News
  1. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Who Says What Ahead Of Title Clash
  2. Brazil 4-1 Paraguay, Copa America 2024: Vinicius Junior Goals Twice In Selecao Canarinho's Victory
  3. IND-W Vs SA-W One-Off Test, Day 1: Shafali Verma's Record, Smriti Mandhana's Ton Set New Heights - In Pics
  4. India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup Live Updates: All Eyes On Barbados Weather, Rain Forecast
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: How Cutting-Edge Technology Is Changing The Face Of Football Sport?
World News
  1. Ukraine’s Zelensky Says Drafting ‘Comprehensive Plan’ To End War With Russia
  2. Iran Votes In Snap Poll For New President After hard-liner's Death Amid Rising Tensions In Mideast
  3. US Will Remove Gaza Aid Pier Due To Weather And May Not Put It Back, Officials Say
  4. Google Maps Controversy: Woman Flashes Outside Iowa Bar On 324 Front St., Images Go Viral
  5. Gun Sales Surge Amid Growing Violence: Top US States Leading Firearm Purchases In 2023 Revealed
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: Arvind Kejriwal Likely To Be Produced Before Court, Dalai Lama To Be Discharged Today
  2. Ukraine’s Zelensky Says Drafting ‘Comprehensive Plan’ To End War With Russia
  3. Google Maps Controversy: Woman Flashes Outside Iowa Bar On 324 Front St., Images Go Viral
  4. NTA Announces Fresh Dates For UGC-NET, NCET Amid Row Over Examination Irregularities
  5. India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup 2024: All The Winners From Previous Editions
  6. Delhi Heavy Rains: 2 Children Dead By Drowning In Ditch, Body Of 3 Workers Pulled From Rubble; Over 300 Waterlogging Complaints | Details Inside
  7. Karnataka: 15 People Including 3 Family Members Killed In Haveri Accident
  8. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India