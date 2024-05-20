Football

Copa America 2024: Brazil Coach Dorival Junior Names Ederson's Replacement - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Júnior, who took over as the national team's coach in January, already has Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Athletico Paranaense's Bento in the squad

Ederson will no longer be a part of the Copa America squad due to injury.
Brazil coach Dorival Júnior has replaced injured goalkeeper Ederson with Sao Paulo's Rafael in his Copa America squad. (More Football News)

Manchester City's Ederson has a broken right eye socket.

Juventus defender Bremer, Atalanta midfielder Éderson and Porto forward Pepe were added to the squad on Sunday.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL decided on Thursday to allow expanded squads of 26 players instead of the usual 23. Several teams, including world champion Argentina, had already asked for the number of players to be expanded for the tournament.

The continental tournament kicks off June 20 in the United States. Brazil will play its first match against Costa Rica on June 24.

Brazil will play friendlies against the United States and Mexico ahead of the tournament.

The deadline for teams to submit their final squads is June 12.

