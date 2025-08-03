Club America Vs Minnesota United Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Club America will square off against Minnesota United at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston on Saturday, 2 August 2025, for a Leagues Cup 2025 second-round fixture. Both sides managed to earn points in their opening match, but will aim for a regulation-time win to boost their quarter-final hopes.
Las Aguilas began their Leagues Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake. Brian Rodriguez cancelled out Diego Luna’s opener right before half-time, and the Mexican side came back from behind once more with Erick Sanchez netting a dramatic equaliser in the 97th minute. In the ensuing shootout, RSL emerged victorious, but Club America still gained a point for the draw.
Andre Jardin’s side are without a clean sheet in their last seven competitive matches across all competitions. With recent domestic setbacks, including the Campeon de Campeones loss to Toluca and their defeat in the Liga MX Clausura, Club America are under pressure to get a positive result.
On the other hand, Minnesota United secured a thumping 4-1 win over Queretaro in their opener. Bongokuhle Hlongwane opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Kelvin Yeboah scored from a stunning free-kick, and Anthony Markanich and super-sub Tani Oluwaseyi also got their names on the scoresheet.
The result has put Minnesota among the early leaders in the Major League Soccer (MLS) table standings in the Leagues Cup, and the Loons will have the chance to continue their Phase One form in the upcoming match.
Club America Vs Minnesota United, Leagues Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Club America vs Minnesota United, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Club America vs Minnesota United, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played on Saturday, 2 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off 6:30 AM IST on 3 August.
Where is the Club America vs Minnesota United, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Club America vs Minnesota United, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Where to watch the Club America vs Minnesota United, Leagues Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The Club America vs Minnesota United, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.
Where to watch the Club America vs Minnesota United, Leagues Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?
The Club America vs Minnesota United, Leagues Cup 2025 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.