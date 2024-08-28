Football

Claudio Bravo Chile Goalkeeper Hangs Up Boots At 41 After Storied Career

The Chilean helped his national team win the Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016, both after penalty shootout victories against Lionel Messi's Argentina in each final

2024 Copa America Soccer Chile vs Argentina Photos_3
Chile's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson
Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who was part of his country's golden generation that won two Copa America titles, retired from soccer at age 41. (More Football News)

Bravo had also played for Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Sociedad. He won two Spanish league titles and one Champions League trophy with Barcelona and lifted three Premier League trophies with Man City.

“It is the moment to close a very important cycle in my life,” Bravo said in his social media channels. “I think I have made the right decision, a decision I thought long about.”

The goalkeeper started his professional career in 2002 at local giant Colo Colo. He played for Real Sociedad between 2006 and 2014, moved to Barcelona and left in 2016 to join Man City. The Chilean spent four seasons at the Premier League club and signed for Real Betis in 2020.

Bravo's last match with Chile's national team was at the latest Copa America in the United States. He played 150 matches for “La Roja” after his debut in 2004.

