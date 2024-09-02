Football

Chris Wilder Relieved After Sheffield United Rediscover Winning Feeling At Bramall Lane

Wilder's Blades, who also missed a penalty from Kieffer Moore in the first half, remain among the favourites for promotion in the early stages of the season

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United were victorious at Bramall Lane on Sunday.
Chris Wilder cut a relieved figure after Sheffield United managed a long-awaited victory at Bramall Lane on Sunday. (More Football News)

The Blades battled for a 1-0 win over Watford in the Championship, remaining unbeaten through the first four games before the season's first international break.

Callum O'Hare, signed on a free transfer from Coventry City prior to this campaign, proved the difference as his dazzling run forced an own goal from Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann after just two minutes.

Victory marked United's first win at home in league action since overcoming Brentford in the top flight last December.

Wilder was understandably pleased for his side to get off the mark in front of their home fans, with many of his new signings – and those who struggled in the Premier League last term – yet to taste the winning feeling at Bramall Lane.

"In our pitch [to Jesurun Rak-Sakyi], I said how important Bramall Lane was, there were two £15million bids for him and three-quarters of the Championship sides in for him," Wilder said after Sunday's win.

EFL Cup: Wilder Praises Sheffield United's 'Attitude To Adversity' In Comeback Win Over Wrexham

BY Stats Perform

"Part of the pitch was him feeling what he felt today. For him, for [Jamie] Shackleton, for [Michael] Cooper it was big and hopefully they've enjoyed their first win in a red-and-white shirt.

"If it was important for the players, it was for the fans too, incredibly important.

"Sky are talking about us not winning for however long and you have to accept that is a fact but this is a brand new team playing in a different way with new players."

Wilder's Blades, who also missed a penalty from Kieffer Moore in the first half, remain among the favourites for promotion in the early stages of the season.

The veteran manager acknowledged it will take time to knit together his new charges, however.

"The disappointing thing is we didn't nail it down [against QPR], but the good thing is that it's a group who want to learn and listen and want to be coached.

"They're a proper team. It was a proper team performance right the way through."

Eight yellow cards were shown during a hard-fought encounter in Sheffield, with tensions rising at full-time after Gustavo Hamer's late tackle, with former Blade Daniel Jebbison also coming to blows with Harry Souttar.

Watford manager Tom Cleverley had no arguments about the frenetic finale, nor the result with United the better side on the day.

"If you summarise the result I think it was a fair one," Bradford-born Cleverley added. "It was a poor start to the game and then both teams had their share of good chances.

"They kept possession well and knocked us out of rhythm."

