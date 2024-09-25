Chennaiyin FC are all set for their first home game and aim to extend their winning momentum in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season as they face newly-promoted Mohammedan SC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, September 26. (More Sports News)
New signing Lalrinliana Hnamte, who had a brilliant debut with Chennaiyin against Odisha, is most likely to be in the spotlight.
“First and foremost, we're delighted to be back at home,” Owen Coyle said at the pre-match press conference.
This will mark the first-ever meeting between Chennaiyin FC and Mohammedan SC in the ISL. Mohammedan has played two matches so far, losing to NorthEast United and drawing against FC Goa.
Chennaiyin FC sit fifth on the table with three points from one victory, while Mohammedan SC are 10th with one point following a defeat and a draw.
Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When will the Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on on Thursday, September 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai at 7:30pm IST.
Where to watch the Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match?
The Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. The live telecast will be on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.