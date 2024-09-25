Football

Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match

Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting: Here's all the live streaming information you need for the CFC vs MSC ISL Match

daniel chima chukwu isl 2024 X chennaiyin fc
Chennaiyin FC's Daniel Chima Chukwu celebrating his goal with his teammates in the ISL 2024-25. Photo: X | Chennaiyin FC
info_icon

Chennaiyin FC are all set for their first home game and aim to extend their winning momentum in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season as they face newly-promoted Mohammedan SC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, September 26. (More Sports News)

New signing Lalrinliana Hnamte, who had a brilliant debut with Chennaiyin against Odisha, is most likely to be in the spotlight.

“First and foremost, we're delighted to be back at home,” Owen Coyle said at the pre-match press conference.

This will mark the first-ever meeting between Chennaiyin FC and Mohammedan SC in the ISL. Mohammedan has played two matches so far, losing to NorthEast United and drawing against FC Goa.

Anwar Ali during a practice session of East Bengal FC. - Photo: X | Torch Bearers
AIFF Players Status Committee Issues NOC To Anwar Ali, 'Free' To Represent East Bengal

BY PTI

Chennaiyin FC sit fifth on the table with three points from one victory, while Mohammedan SC are 10th with one point following a defeat and a draw.

Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When will the Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on on Thursday, September 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai at 7:30pm IST.

Where to watch the Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match?

The Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. The live telecast will be on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

