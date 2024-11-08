Football

Chelsea Vs Noah: Ruthless Blues Stay Perfect After First-Half Rout In Europa Conference League

Chelsea are on a roll in the Europa Conference League and have now scored 16 goals in their three games in the competition so far

Chelsea swept aside Noah 8-0 in the Europa Conference League.
Chelsea continued their quest for the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League by hammering Noah 8-0 on Thursday. (More Football News)

Enzo Maresca's side are one of six sides still with a perfect record in the competition, but sit top of the pile with their superior goal difference following their Stamford Bridge mauling.

Tosin Adarabioyo headed the hosts into a 12th minute lead before Marc Guiu capitalised on Goncalo Silva's loose pass 84 seconds later to double their advantage. 

Chelsea notched their third from another corner, this time through Axel Disasi, with another defensive error punished by Joao Felix's deft finish over Ognjen Cancarevic. 

Mykhailo Mudryk then netted the pick of the first-half goals with a curled effort into the top corner, with Felix grabbing his brace four minutes before the interval. 

It then took Chelsea 24 minutes to get their seventh. Christopher Nkunku saw his initial effort saved by Cancarevic but was able to squeeze in the rebound at the near post. 

Yan Eteki then fouled Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the box, with a penalty given after a VAR review. Nkunku stepped up and smashed the ball down the middle for his fifth goal of the competition this season. 

Data Debrief: Blues sink Noah's Ark

Chelsea are on a roll in the Europa Conference League and have now scored 16 goals in their three games in the competition so far. 

Six of those came in the first half, with their 6-0 advantage at the interval the biggest by an English side at the break of a major European game since Derby County were winning 9-0 against Finn Harps in the 1976-77 UEFA Cup.

The Blues ended the contest with a whopping 5.44 expected goals (xG) from their 31 shots, compared to Noah's 0.61 from their 15 attempts on Filip Jorgensen's net. 

