Football

Chelsea Vs Arsenal: Blues To 'Wait And See' On Cole Palmer Before Gunners Clash

With seven goals and five assists in the Premier League already this season, following a breakout campaign last time out, Chelsea will be keen to have Palmer back for their next league match against Arsenal

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Chelsea vs Arsenal Cole Palmer injury
Injured Chelsea star Cole Palmer
info_icon

Cole Palmer's availability for Chelsea's crunch Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday is still to be decided. (More Football News)

Blues talisman Palmer was on the end of a painful challenge from Lisandro Martinez in last week's draw with Manchester United.

With seven goals and five assists in the Premier League already this season, following a breakout campaign last time out, Chelsea will be keen to have Palmer back for their next league match against Arsenal.

Enzo Maresca felt Martinez should have seen red for his challenge on Palmer - null
Man United 1-1 Chelsea: Maresca Unhappy With 'Dangerous' Martinez Challenge On Palmer

BY Stats Perform

But Enzo Maresca revealed ahead of his side's Conference League meeting with Noah that Palmer was yet to train with the team again.

Palmer is not part of Chelsea's European squad for the league phase and so would not have featured on Thursday regardless, but his status for the Arsenal encounter is uncertain.

"Cole didn't train [on Tuesday], so we will see today if he can train with us," Maresca said on Wednesday.

"We hope [he will be available for Sunday]. We need to wait and see and then decide."

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League, above Arsenal on goal difference, while they lead the Conference League table after two matches.

Maresca's men have so far succeeded in that competition due to their incredible strength in depth, although the vast number of options means some star names are struggling to see minutes in the Premier League.

Asked about Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku, Maresca said: "I would like to give him more minutes in the Premier League, but I have said many times: we need defensive balance and we cannot play with Joao, Cole, Christo.

"I like to put all of them inside the pitch, but then you also have to defend and you need the right balance between the two phases of attacking and defending.

"This is the only reason why. There is no doubt if Joao keeps working well, he is going to find his moment also in the Premier League."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Day 1 Wrap: Jalaj Reaches Historic Double; Tons For Venkatesh, Anustup
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Day 1 Wrap: Yash Dhull Continues Good Form
  3. Ranji Trophy Group B Round 4 Day 1: Priyanshu Khanduri Hits Century As Uttarakhand Reach At 232/1 Vs Andhra Pradesh
  4. Ellyse Perry Run Out Goes Unappealed As Sydney Sixers Beat Hobart Hurricanes By 6 Runs In WBBL - Watch
  5. West Indies Vs England 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Windies Pacers Rock ENG Top Order
Football News
  1. Women's Super League Matchday 7 Predictions: Man City And Arsenal Backed For Victory
  2. Chelsea Vs Arsenal: Blues To 'Wait And See' On Cole Palmer Before Gunners Clash
  3. Neymar Injury Update: Brazillian Sidelined For Four To Six Weeks After Sustaining Hamstring Tear
  4. Brighton Vs Man City, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Southern Rivals Aim To Bounce Back After Recent Setbacks
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bahraich: Lucknow HC Questions Legality Of Survey For Demolition, Next Hearing On Nov 11
  2. Truck-Auto Collision In UP's Hardoi Kills 10, Including 3 Children
  3. J&K Assembly Passes Special Status Resolution; NC Hails It As Fulfilment Of Article 370 Promise, Mehbooba Calls It Half-Hearted
  4. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  5. In Pictures: Layers Of Smog Continues To Engulf National Capital Region
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  2. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  3. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
  4. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
  5. Where Will Trump Take The US Economy?
World News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  2. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  3. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
  4. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
  5. Where Will Trump Take The US Economy?
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: More Aid For Girls In Mahayuti Manifesto; INDIA Bloc Promises 10 Lakh Jobs In Jharkhand
  2. AFG Vs BAN, 1st ODI Toss Update: Afghanistan Bat First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  3. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  4. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  5. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  6. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  7. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival