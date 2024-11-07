Chelsea Vs Arsenal: Blues To 'Wait And See' On Cole Palmer Before Gunners Clash

Cole Palmer's availability for Chelsea's crunch Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday is still to be decided. (More Football News)
Blues talisman Palmer was on the end of a painful challenge from Lisandro Martinez in last week's draw with Manchester United.
With seven goals and five assists in the Premier League already this season, following a breakout campaign last time out, Chelsea will be keen to have Palmer back for their next league match against Arsenal.
But Enzo Maresca revealed ahead of his side's Conference League meeting with Noah that Palmer was yet to train with the team again.
Palmer is not part of Chelsea's European squad for the league phase and so would not have featured on Thursday regardless, but his status for the Arsenal encounter is uncertain.
"Cole didn't train [on Tuesday], so we will see today if he can train with us," Maresca said on Wednesday.
"We hope [he will be available for Sunday]. We need to wait and see and then decide."
Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League, above Arsenal on goal difference, while they lead the Conference League table after two matches.
Maresca's men have so far succeeded in that competition due to their incredible strength in depth, although the vast number of options means some star names are struggling to see minutes in the Premier League.
Asked about Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku, Maresca said: "I would like to give him more minutes in the Premier League, but I have said many times: we need defensive balance and we cannot play with Joao, Cole, Christo.
"I like to put all of them inside the pitch, but then you also have to defend and you need the right balance between the two phases of attacking and defending.
"This is the only reason why. There is no doubt if Joao keeps working well, he is going to find his moment also in the Premier League."