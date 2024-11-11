Football

Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal, Premier League: Gunners' Winless Run Continues At Stamford Bridge

Having been beaten at Bournemouth and Newcastle United either side of a home draw with Liverpool before the game against Chelsea, Arsenal have now gone four Premier League matches without a win

Leandro Trossard
Leandro Trossard missed a great chance for Arsenal with the last kick of the game
Arsenal squandered a golden last-gasp chance as they failed to make up ground on Premier League leaders Liverpool after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. (More Football News)

Having lost two of their last three league games, Mikel Arteta's Gunners entered Sunday's match 10 points adrift of Liverpool and in need of a victory.

Though Kai Havertz saw a first-half strike disallowed for offside after latching onto Declan Rice's quick free-kick, Arsenal were en route to claiming that win when Gabriel Martinelli – assisted by fit-again captain Martin Odegaard – struck on the hour.

The Brazilian was played onside by Levi Colwill as he took down Odegaard's excellent pass from the corner of the box, allowing him to side-foot past Robert Sanchez at his near post.

However, their lead was short-lived as Pedro Neto cut inside from the right to drill into the bottom-right corner 10 minutes later, scoring his first Premier League goal for Chelsea. 

Leandro Trossard failed to capitalise on a brilliant opportunity with the last kick of the game as he took William Saliba's searching left-wing cross off Havertz's toe with the goal gaping, leaving Arsenal winless in four Premier League games.

They sit fourth with 19 points, behind third-placed Chelsea on goal difference and already nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Data Debrief: Shaky defence prolongs Arsenal slump

Having been beaten at Bournemouth and Newcastle United either side of a 2-2 home draw with Liverpool ahead of Sunday's game, Arsenal have now gone four Premier League matches without a victory.

They last endured a run of that length in April 2023, when their title tilt fell apart at the tail end of the 2022-23 campaign. They had won 21 of their previous 25 league games before their current run began (three draws, one loss).

Arsenal never truly felt in control of proceedings and Chelsea – who fired off 17 attempts – deserved their point after a battling performance.

Arteta's team have now faced 15 or more shots in four Premier League games this season, already twice as many times as they did across the entirety of 2023-24 (twice).

