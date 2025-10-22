Chelsea Vs Ajax Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Chelsea vs Ajax Live Streaming: Chelsea enter this fixture with three points from two matches. Know when and where to watch UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 3 clash live

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelsea Vs Ajax Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch
Chelsea players celebrate a goal in a previous match. Photo: AP
Summary
  • Chelsea will take on Ajax in a UEFA Champions League clash on Thursday

  • The match will take placed at Stamford Bridge

  • The contest will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website

Chelsea take on Ajax in a UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase matchday 3 fixture at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Watch the Chelsea vs Ajax football match live tonight.

With both teams seeking crucial points, expect an intense London clash. The Blues, with one win and one defeat, enter the match in better form, and they sit mid-table among 36 teams. The Sons of the Gods from Amsterdam, without a win, lay at the bottom.

Enzo Maresca's men opened the campaign with a 1-3 away defeat to Harry Kane-led Bayern Munich, but the two-time champions won the home match against Benfica 1-0, thanks to an early own goal.

Ajax, who won their last of four European crowns in 1995, were condemned by a Marcus Thuram brace as visiting Inter Milan won 2-0 at Johan Cruyff Arena on matchday 1. John Heitinga's men then surrendered at Marseille, losing their second outing 0-4.

Chelsea Vs Ajax Head-To-Head Record

This marks the third meeting between the two. In their Champions League 2019-20 group stage tie, Chelsea won the Amsterdam leg by 1-0, then both teams settled for a 4-4 draw in London.

Chelsea Vs Ajax Live Streaming

When and where will the Chelsea Vs Ajax Uefa Champions League match take place?

The Chelsea Vs Ajax UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, October 23 at Stamford Bridge .

When will the Chelsea Vs Ajax UEFA Champions League Match start?

The Chelsea Vs Ajax UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

How to live stream the Chelsea Vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea Vs Ajax UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How to watch live telecast of the Chelsea Vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League match in India?

The live telecast of the Chelsea Vs Ajax UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.

