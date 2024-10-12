Football

Chelsea's Cole Palmer Will Become One Of The World's Best Players, Predicts Marc Cucurella

Palmer enjoyed a magnificent debut campaign in 2023-24 after swapping Manchester City for Stamford Bridge, with his 33 Premier League goal involvements (22 goals, 11 assists) the most of any player

Cole-Palmer
Cole Palmer has made a flying start to the season with Chelsea
info_icon

Cole Palmer will be among the very best players in the world if he continues on his current trajectory, believes the forward's Chelsea team-mate Marc Cucurella. (More Football News)

Palmer enjoyed a magnificent debut campaign in 2023-24 after swapping Manchester City for Stamford Bridge, with his 33 Premier League goal involvements (22 goals, 11 assists) the most of any player.

After impressing for England at Euro 2024 – where he came off the bench to score in their 2-1 final defeat to Spain – Palmer has picked up where he left off this term, registering 11 goal contributions (six goals, five assists) to once again lead the charts.

He became the first player in Premier League history to score four goals before half-time in a single game versus Brighton and Hove Albion in September, when he scooped the competition's Player of the Month award.

Cole Palmer has won the Premier League's Player of the Month award for September - null
Chelsea's Cole Palmer And Enzo Maresca Win September’s Premier League Awards

BY Stats Perform

Palmer also won England's Player of the Year award for last campaign and Cucurella, who was a key part of the Spain team that defeated the Three Lions in Berlin, believes he is destined for the very summit.

"If you see him not in his kit you would never in your life say he was a footballer, but then on the pitch... he shoots and it doesn’t seem like he is hitting it hard but he scores," Cucurella said in an interview with The Guardian.

"He's very different. I don't know how to explain it: he's special. We’re very lucky we have him. 

"We [Spain] are lucky he didn’t play much in the Euros either because he came on and almost messed it up for us. 

"If he carries on like this, he'll be among the best. He doesn't have much strength in the air, but if that’s his only problem, then he's all right."

info_icon

Chelsea are unbeaten in six Premier League games since going down 2-0 to champions City on matchday one, with boss Enzo Maresca winning the competition's Manager of the Month prize for September.

Though it is still early days for the Italian coach, Cucurella says the Blues have lofty ambitions under him.

"Our objective has to be to win a trophy," he said. "In the Conference League we can do something good, and the cups. 

"Arsenal and City have been working in the same way for many years, the same idea, the same players, and I think we’re a bit far away from that. 

"Liverpool too because it's been the same players. But we can get into the Champions League, that's the key objective."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ben Stokes Could Return For England’s Second Test Against Pakistan, Hints Ollie Pope
  2. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  3. Shan Masood Set To Lose Pakistan Test Captaincy; Three Names In Race To Take Over: Report
  4. England Vs Scotland Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match 17
  5. Indian Cricketer Mohammed Siraj Appointed As Telangana's Deputy Superintendent Of Police
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Wales Will Benefit From Iceland Collapse In Long Term, Says Craig Bellamy
  2. FIFA 2034 World Cup: Football Body Urged To Put More Human Rights Scrutiny Into Saudi Arabia Deal
  3. Chelsea's Cole Palmer Will Become One Of The World's Best Players, Predicts Marc Cucurella
  4. Women's Super League: Arsenal 'Envious' Of Chelsea's Dominance, Admits Katie Mccabe
  5. Bruno Fernandes Relishing Portugal Challenge With Man United 'Not In A Positive Moment'
Tennis News
  1. 'A Part Of Me Left With Them' Says Novak Djokovic After Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray Retirements
  2. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic To Monitor Jakub Mensik After Fighting Back In Quarter-final
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen To Face Wang Xinyu In First All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  4. Shanghai Masters: Serbian Novak Djokovic Survives Jakub Mensik Scare To Reach Semi-Final
  5. World Tennis League 2024 Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 19-Yr-Old Becomes UK High Commissioner For A Day: 'Brilliant Example Of Indian Women's Potential', Says Envoy To India
  2. Tamil Nadu Train Accident: 19 Injured In Mysuru-Darbhanga Express Collision
  3. Ram Vs Raavan: From Myth To Realpolitik 
  4. Did Raavan Really Have 11 Heads?
  5. The Wisdom Of Raavan
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  3. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  4. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  5. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
US News
  1. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  4. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  5. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
World News
  1. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  2. Massive Data Breach: 31 Million Passwords Leaked In Internet Archive Cyberattack
  3. Northern Lights Dazzle Across The Globe Amid Solar Storm | In Photos
  4. Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo Wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize
  5. IDF Displays Seized Hezbollah And Iranian Weapons Amid Mideast Tensions | In Photos
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures