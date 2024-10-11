Chelsea's Cole Palmer And Enzo Maresca Win September’s Premier League Awards

Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Enzo Maresca have been named the Premier League's Player and Manager of the Month for September. (More Sports News)
The Blues won three of their four league games last month, propelling them to fourth place and four points behind leaders Liverpool, who they face next Sunday.
One of those victories included a 4-2 win over Brighton, a game that saw Palmer become the first player in Premier League history to score four goals before half-time.
He also became only the second Blues player after Frank Lampard in 2008 (against Derby) and 2010 (against Aston Villa) to net four times in two different games in the top flight.
The England international also leads the division for goal involvements this term (11 - six goals, five assists), with his 23 chances created, a total only bettered by Bukayo Saka (27).
Palmer has now won two of the last three Premier League Player of the Month awards, with only Lampard (four) winning more for the Blues than the 22-year-old (two).
Maresca made September’s shortlist along with Mikel Arteta, Arne Slot, Unai Emery and Marco Silva, and came out on top after votes from both the public and a panel of experts.
In doing so, the Italian has become the first Chelsea head coach since Thomas Tuchel in October 2021 to win the Manager of the Month award.
"We had a very good month," Maresca said. "We all need people around us to make things better.
"I'm very grateful to have all of them [his staff].
"We are always looking at new things and how we can improve from different football and different countries."