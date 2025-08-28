Chelsea Defender Aaron Anselmino Joins Borussia Dortmund On Season-Long Loan

Chelsea’s young centre-back Aaron Anselmino heads to Borussia Dortmund on loan to gain experience and bolster the German side’s defence

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aaron Anselmino Borussia Dortmund Transfer
Anselmino made his Chelsea debut at the FIFA Club World Cup.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aaron Anselmino joined Dortmund on a season-long loan, number 28, debut possible vs Union Berlin

  • Chelsea debutant moved for experience and Dortmund’s defensive needs

  • Fifth Dortmund signing this window; Chelsea have used five of six loan spots

Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino has joined Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old will wear the number 28 shirt at Signal Iduna Park, where he could make his debut against Union Berlin on Sunday.

Anselmino signed for the Blues from Boca Juniors last August, but spent the first half of last season back on loan with the Argentine giants.

The centre-half made his Chelsea debut as a late substitute during their 4-1 victory over Benfica in the last 16 of this year's FIFA Club World Cup.

Anselmino's move comes after Enzo Maresca encouraged him to gain experience elsewhere, while Dortmund are also facing something of a defensive crisis.

"I'm very happy about this step," Anselmino told Dortmund's official website. 

"I've been told a lot of good things about the BVB fans and about the size of the club. I'm therefore very happy and am really looking forward to it."

"Due to the injuries to Emre Can, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Niklas Sule, we were forced to make adjustments at centre-back," Dortmund CEO Lars Ricken explained.

"Aaron has already gained first-league experience in his home country and has great potential. It was no coincidence that Chelsea signed him to an extremely long-term contract last summer."

Related Content
Related Content

Anselmino is Dortmund's fifth signing of the current transfer window - and second from Chelsea in as many days, after Carney Chukwuemeka signed a five-year deal at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

As for the Blues, who are also reportedly looking to offload the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, they have now used five of their six available international loan spots.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Anastasia Potapova vs Mirra Andreeva Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women’s Singles 2nd Round Match

  2. Frances Tiafoe Vs Martin Damm Jr. Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  3. Elena Rybakina Vs Tereza Valentova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women’s Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Second-Round Match

  5. Taylor Fritz Vs Lloyd Harris Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Live Score, BWF World Championships: Prannoy Strikes Back, Forces Decider

  2. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  2. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  3. India Condemns Killing Of Five Journalists In Gaza Strikes

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. Day In Pics: August 27, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  2. Tropical Storm Kajiki Kills Eight in Vietnam, Thailand

  3. The Tariff Logjam

  4. Trump Repeats Claim Of Averting Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan

  5. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch