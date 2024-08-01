Football

Chelsea 3-0 Club America: Enzo Maresca Earns First Blues Win In Georgia

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could have had two goals on his first Chelsea start, but after failing to hit the target, he set up Guiu to nod it past the flailing Luis Malagon

Chelsea-Marc-Guiu-Noni-Madueke
Chelsea duo Marc Guiu and Noni Madueke.
info_icon

Enzo Maresca got his first win as Chelsea boss with a dominant 3-0 victory over Club America in Atlanta on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke were on target from the penalty spot on either side of Marc Guiu's first goal since signing for the Blues.

It was a nightmare start for the Mexican side as Cristian Calderon gave away a penalty with just 72 seconds on the clock, and Nkunku coolly converted from 12 yards.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could have had two goals on his first Chelsea start, but after failing to hit the target, he set up Guiu to nod it past the flailing Luis Malagon.

Javairo Dilrosun gave Maresca's side a warning just before the break, striking the frame of the goal, but they failed to build on that threat in the second half.

Chelsea midfielder, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. - null
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Enzo Maresca Will Surprise People At Chelsea

BY Stats Perform

Rodolfo Cota then brought down Nkunku in the box in the 78th minute, but Madueke stepped up to the spot this time, keeping his cool to round off a good win for Chelsea.

"Very happy. In this moment, the main focus cannot be the result," Maresca said after the game. "It's to analyse or judge the performance and to see how we improve.

"In my personal opinion, from Wrexham, Celtic and today, we continue to improve. This is the most important thing.

Chelsea defender Renato Veiga - null
Renato Veiga Calls For Patience During Enzo Maresca's Chelsea 'Process'

BY Stats Perform

"We are talking, we are working. It's a habit from years ago. I don't know, but there are things that we need to improve defensively."

Data Debrief: Maresca's tactics start to click

Chelsea scored as many goals in this game as they managed in their previous two games combined, but this time, added a clinical edge to their attacking play.

They created an expected goals tally of 3.65 from 17 shots, nine of which were on target, and while they were slightly edged out in possession, there are positive signs for the new manager.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL: Franchises Divided Over Retentions, Impact Player - Check Which Team Wanted What
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  3. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  5. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
Football News
  1. Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal: Mohamed Salah And Fabio Carvalho Strikes Edge Reds To Victory
  2. Chelsea 3-0 Club America: Enzo Maresca Earns First Blues Win In Georgia
  3. Carlo Ancelotti Impressed By Endrick In Real Madrid's Pre-Season Defeat
  4. Man Utd 3-2 Real Betis: Amad Diallo Stars, But Injury Worries Mount For Red Devils
  5. Pascal Gross Joins Borussia Dortmund From Brighton
Tennis News
  1. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
  2. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  5. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  2. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  3. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  4. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  5. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300, Delhi Rains Kill 5, Cops Get 26 Building Collapse Calls
  2. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Grants Bail To SUV Driver Blamed For Tragedy
  3. Wayanad Landslides: Operations To Pull Out Survivors End | Key Facts
  4. Day In Pics: August 1, 2024
  5. Wayanad Tragedy: Satellite Map Shows 'Crown' Of Landslide, Impact
Entertainment News
  1. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  2. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  3. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  4. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
  5. Kriti Sanon Celebrates Her Birthday In Greece With Sister Nupur Sanon And Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia - Check Post Inside
US News
  1. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  2. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  3. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  4. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  5. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
World News
  1. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  2. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  3. Bangladesh Bans Jamaat-e-Islami Party, Its Student Wing Over Violence During Anti-Quota Protests
  4. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  5. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle Underway
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300, Delhi Rains Kill 5, Cops Get 26 Building Collapse Calls