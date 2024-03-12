Football

Scotland Recall 41-Year-Old Goalkeeper Craig Gordon For International Friendlies

Callum McGregor, Jacob Brown and Aaron Hickey miss out through injury from the 25-man pool, which is two more players than allowed for this summer’s European Championship finals squad

Advertisement
S
Stats Perform
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
Jane%20Barlow%2FPA
Craig Gordon has made three appearances for Hearts since recovering from a double leg break. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA
info_icon

Craig Gordon is one of four goalkeepers included in the Scotland squad for upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland. (More Football News)

The 41-year-old has made three appearances for Hearts since recovering from a double leg break and has been recalled to join Angus Gunn, Zander Clark and Liam Kelly in the squad.

Callum McGregor, Jacob Brown and Aaron Hickey miss out through injury from the 25-man pool, which is two more players than allowed for this summer’s European Championship finals squad.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is also absent after being hampered by fitness issues in recent months.

Advertisement

In-form Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is included after netting against Georgia following his late call-up in November.

info_icon

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke explained his reasoning behind picking four goalkeepers.

“It gives us a chance to look at Craig up close because he has had three competitive games and, without being disrespectful to the opposition Hearts have played in the cup, probably not games where Craig was over-worked,” he said.

“So it will be nice to see Craig in training with the other goalkeepers. Three of those goalkeepers will go to the Euros and one will miss out. That’s the situation.”

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement