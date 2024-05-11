Celtic move six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a 2-1 win over 10-man Rangers at Celtic Park. (More Football News)
John Lundstram scored an own goal in the first half to double Celtic's lead shortly after Matt O'Riley opened the scoring before the Englishman was sent off on the stroke of half-time for a late lunge on Alistair Johnston.
Celtic could not add to their advantage in the second half as O'Riley saw a penalty saved by Jack Butland before Daizen Maeda had two goals disallowed by the offside flag.
With two games left of the season, Celtic's title charge remains in their own hands, with Rangers having to hope they slip up to give them a chance of finishing top.
Data Debrief:
Celtic have avoided defeat in all four Old Firm derbies in the Scottish Premiership this season (W3 D1), doing so for the first time since 2017-18.
Rangers have had five players sent off in the Scottish Premiership this campaign, more than any other team in the competition. Lundstram is responsible for two of those.