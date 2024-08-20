Football

Leon Goretzka Will Be 'Full Member Of Squad' If He Stays, Says Bayern Munich Sporting Director

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka looks to have slipped down the pecking order since Vincent Kompany's arrival, playing a bit-part role during pre-season

Leon-Goretzka-bayern-munich-footballer
Bayern Munich midfielder, Leon Goretzka.
info_icon

Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl says that Leon Goretzka will not be exiled if he stays at the club after the transfer window closes. (More Football News)

Under Thomas Tuchel last season, Goretzka started in 25 of his 30 Bundesliga appearances, winning 23 of his 41 tackles, only ranking sixth highest in the Bayern squad. 

The midfielder looks to have slipped down the pecking order since Vincent Kompany's arrival, playing a bit-part role during pre-season.

Goretzka, who has made 221 appearances since joining from Schalke in 2018, was left out of the squad for their 4-0 win over Ulm in the first round of the DFB-Pokal last Friday.

However, he did start Tuesday's 4-0 friendly win over Grasshopper Club Zurich, playing just over an hour as he filled a gap in defence after it was confirmed Josip Stanisic will miss the start of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Rudi Voller believes it makes sense for Leon Goretzka to leave Bayern Munich. - null
Leon Goretzka's Exit From Bayern Munich 'Makes Sense', Says Rudi Voller

BY Stats Perform

Goretzka's future is no clearer heading into the start of the season, with only tentative links to Liverpool or Barcelona being reported.

The German is reportedly keen to fight for his place in Kompany's squad, and Eberl says that will be a possibility if he is still at the club at the end of the transfer window.

"At Bayern Munich, there's no second training group," he told Sky Sports Germany. "Leon is a great player and played well today. If he stays, he will be a full member of our squad."

While speaking to Abendzeitung, he said: "We never spoke badly about Leon. He has done great things for FC Bayern.

"Competitive situations are quite normal in football. Leon is a full member of the team. We only hinted that it could be difficult."

Bayern's final pre-season game ended in another dominant win, with Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Mathys Tel and Thomas Muller netting the goals.

They will begin their season against Wolfsburg on Sunday, and Eberl noted the importance of the extra preparation before they launch a title challenge.

"It was important that we had another test to get fit, to internalize the processes and new ideas," Eberl told Bayern's media channels.

"It's a positive result, we didn't concede a goal. We are satisfied

"We have a new coaching team that brings new energy into the dressing room. We showed decent performances in the preparation, and now we want to win every game."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Robin Uthappa Offers Hope To People Fighting With Depression After Thorpe's Untimely Death
  2. Virat Kohli's 16 Years In International Cricket: Know Interesting Facts
  3. Bangladesh Unrest: ICC Women's T20 World Cup Shifted To United Arab Emirates
  4. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: New York Pitch Gets 'Satisfactory' Rating
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Prediction: Who Will Win, Pitch, Weather Report, H2H Record
Football News
  1. Leon Goretzka Will Be 'Full Member Of Squad' If He Stays, Says Bayern Munich Sporting Director
  2. Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament: Sri Lanka Schools FA, Minerva Public Record Big Wins
  3. FC Barcelona Reveal Glorious New Images Of Camp Nou; Capacity To Become 105,000
  4. Football Transfers: Jens Cajuste 'Excited' By Ipswich Loan Move From Napoli
  5. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Confirm Josip Stanisic To Miss Start Of Season After Knee Surgery
Tennis News
  1. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  2. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  3. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  5. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ajmer 1992 Sex Scandal: Court Awards Life Imprisonment To 6 More Accused
  2. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  3. Glory Unkept: A Poem For The Kolkata Rape And Murder Victim
  4. Union Ministers Among Contestants In BJP’s List For Rajya Sabha Bypolls On Sep 3
  5. What Made Champai Soren Contemplate Leaving JMM?
Entertainment News
  1. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  2. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  2. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  3. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  4. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  5. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
World News
  1. Iran Shuts Down The Last Language Institute Recognised By The German Embassy
  2. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  3. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  4. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  5. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur