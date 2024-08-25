Borussia Dortmund are keen to overcome any teething pains by capitalising on their 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday. (More Football News)
Dortmund faced a tough battle to find their rhythm against Frankfurt in a cagey match that was nearing a scoreless draw until substitute Jamie Gittens' introduction.
The 20-year-old broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute, moments after Frankfurt's Fares Chaibi had missed a big chance.
The visitors came close to equalising late on, but Gittens scored his second goal after a quick counter-attack, earning coach Nuri Sahin his first three points in charge.
"We had moments where we struggled, the momentum was on their side, especially after they almost made it 1-0. But we scored and that's what matters," Sahin told reporters after the game.
"We had the rub of the green and the momentum was luckily on our side towards the end. We made a relatively difficult start to the game – new season, new coach, new players.
"It was important to start off with three points. I am relieved. [Now] we need to accelerate this process with victories."
Dortmund also became the first team in Bundesliga history to win their league opener in 10 consecutive seasons.
Sahin was particularly proud of Gitten's performance, as the youngster put in a clinical performance, scoring with both of his shots after coming off the bench.
"All five [substitutes] came in with extra fire. The scenes are the best testament to Jamie's development. Without any detours, he's on his way up. We have high expectations for him."